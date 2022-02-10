Glenn Murray issuing glowing verdict on Nottingham Forest starlet

Former Nottingham Forest striker Glenn Murray has heaped his praise on Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson, whilst in conversation with the BBC Football Daily podcast.

Murray, whose playing career came to an end at The City Ground last season, has been extremely impressed with the 20-year-old’s progress in the Championship this season.

Johnson has chipped in with eight goals and five assists already this season as he continues to shine at the top end of the division.

Speaking on the BBC Football Daily podcast about Johnson’s performances this season and Forest as a whole, Murray said: “When I look at the group of players they’ve got there, they’ve got a young, energetic squad.

“Brennan Johnson is the hottest prospect in the EFL, he’s absolutely fantastic. A real, real special talent and I was a little bit surprised no one went sniffing around him in January, put a little bit more pressure on them and ask more questions.

“I think the Nottingham Forest fans just got to enjoy this boy while he is a Nottingham Forest player unless they were to get promoted this year.

“But they’ve got Johnson, Worrall, Yates; all Nottingham lads and it shows, I’m sure they tell the other lads what it means. It is a sleeping giant, I mean the atmosphere that stadium created (on Sunday) was very, very special.”

The verdict

Johnson is an exciting prospect in the EFL, and whilst he has shown good form all season, he has seemingly gone up a gear at the start of 2022.

Forest managed to keep the young attacker, despite Brentford’s best efforts to secure a deal for Johnson in the January transfer window.

Johnson has every chance of going on and enjoying a successful career with Forest and beyond, and it will be no surprise if international attention comes his way in the near future.

The situation at Forest looks extremely positive as things stand, with Johnson emerging as one of the most exciting EFL talents ever seen.