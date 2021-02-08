Nottingham Forest striker Glenn Murray has told the Argus of the frustrations he experienced during his period on loan at Watford, with the veteran having been forced to train on his own at Vicarage Road.

The player’s last outing for the Hornets came all the way back in October of last year as he struggled to get a run of games under his belt with the Championship side.

An agreement was then reached between Murray’s parent club, Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford for the loan deal to be terminated early, thus paving the way for the 37-year-old to complete another temporary switch to Forest in January.

Speaking about his spell at Watford, the striker was quick to underline how unhappy he was with the Hornets:

“The hardest thing is trying not to take it home with you.

“Because obviously, deep down it hurts, there’s no doubt about that. At the end of the day, you want to play football, you don’t want to train on your own.

“You can keep your dignity and be respectful around the club, but deep down it hurts you and unfortunately, you take it home and you maybe take it out on the other people that you love most.”

During his stint at Vicarage Road, Murray was limited to just six appearances and failed to find the net for the Hertfordshire outfit, whilst since pulling on the red of Forest, the striker has already notched two goals in two games for Chris Hughton’s men.

The Verdict

Watford’s loss is certainly proving to be Forest’s gain already with the big frontman having notched up an impressive double away at Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Murray is a proven striker at this level and has shown that there is still life in the old dog yet.

It will be interesting to see how he is utilised by Hughton going forwards, as the Reds are blessed with several decent options in the final third of the pitch right now.

This could certainly prove to be one of the signings of the window if the Brighton loanee can continue to hit the back of the net between now and the end of the campaign.