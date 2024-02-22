Highlights Kamara brings vital experience to Leeds United's midfield, filling a void left by other player departures this season.

Glen Kamara signed for Leeds United from Rangers in the summer, instantly becoming the club's most experienced midfielder in the process, and over 10 years older than their academy starlet, Archie Gray.

He penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027, and was very much a necessary signing in both quality terms and for his vast experience, after Leeds saw the likes of Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Tyler Adams depart the club in the summer.

Daniel Farke's side also signed Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu to help offset those losses, whilst Gray has been fast-tracked into the first-team from the U-21 side as well, featuring heavily for Leeds and developing well, be that as a right-back or centre-back.

Kamara himself was signed before Leeds' fifth league game of the campaign, and has featured in 25 of 29 league games since then, with 23 coming as a starter. However, he initially had to bide his time due to the early outings of Gray in midfield. The 17-year-old has featured in 35 of Leeds' 38 games so far in all competitions.

Albeit, 10 of his first 12 appearances came from the start and in the centre of the park, but since then Gray has more recently been utilised as a right-back, starting 21 of the last 23 league games in that role, with many other options struggling with injury.

Either way, the youngster has been Leeds' breakout star and continues to rapidly develop. However, outside of Kamara Leeds' oldest midfielders are 23, and Kamara added vital seniority for them.

The rapid pace at which Gray is improving has caught the of many of Europe's elite. It was initially reported that Liverpool hold an interest in signing the Leeds starlet. The Championship side have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Everton and Crystal Palace are two other Premier League sides also said to be keeping tabs on Gray, as they look to bolster their ranks using the EFL once again. Meanwhile, Man City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund. The Whites historic rivals Man United are another club thought to be keen.

Glen Kamara's Archie Gray verdict

Kamara's guidance for Gray, in particular, could be crucial. Gray will continue to be heavily involved but Kamara also adds a layer of protection for the young midfielder, who can avoid being over-relied upon and burnt out by overplaying him in the heart of the Leeds team.

The 28-year-old has been extremely impressed with Gray so far, though. Speaking exclusively to Football League World via OLBG, he offered some words of advice for the midfielder, in the wake of the recent and growing interest: “Archie Gray is a top, top player. Him only being 17 years old is crazy to me.

“I probably still can’t believe it at times. I feel like most of the boys don't even really realise how young he is.

“There’s like 10 years between me and him, so it’s funny. It really doesn’t feel like it but he’s so mature the way he plays football.

“He's a talented boy - he just needs to keep going, keep his head focused and he can go far.”

Archie Gray's Leeds career stats - as per Transfermarkt 22/02/2024 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 35 0 2 Leeds United U-21 26 2 5 Leeds United U-18 11 2 0

Archie Gray's development

Gray's development is the most crucial thing right now, and he himself will know that the first-team opportunities are there at Elland Road, where they may not be so easy to find elsewhere.

He can also learn plenty from Kamara in the meantime. The 28-year-old has an athletic build, and is fairly strong; but, more than anything, he is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield, with press resistance being the strongest attribute in his repertoire.

They are all qualities in Gray's game, but ones that require more refinement. The 17-year-old's development curve is a steep one and long may that continue for both Gray and Leeds. He's already a key player at such a young age but has taken plenty of responsibility both in and out of possession in his stride, across two positions no less.