Stade Rennais midfielder Glen Kamara could head back to England, just a matter of months after securing an exit from Leeds United.

Leeds needed to balance the books during the summer, and the Finland international left Elland Road along with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

His game time out in France has been limited in recent matches though - and Jeunes Footeux have reported that he's one player that may be surplus to requirements under Jorge Sampaoli - who was only appointed back in November.

Glen Kamara's 2024/25 campaign at Stade Rennais (All competitions) Starts 13 Appearances 8 (As of December 30th, 2024)

According to the same report, Sunderland have made an enquiry for the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Dan Neil may be able to play in a deep midfield role, but Salis Abdul Samed has spent his time at the Stadium of Light out injured and Kamara could be a decent replacement.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, they aren't the only team in this race.

TBR Football have reported that Burnley and Middlesbrough are also interested in the 29-year-old, along with Premier League clubs Ipswich Town and Southampton, both of whom are currently fighting relegation.

With their top-tier status in mind, the Tractor Boys and the Saints could be the favourites to come out on top in this race, but other teams may also fancy their chances of securing an agreement.

Glen Kamara's estimated wage at Stade Rennais

Kamara is estimated to be one of the higher earners at Rennes and is estimated to receive the sixth-highest wage in the squad.

Ludovic Blas is estimated to be on €50,000 per week, with Jota (€45,385) in second place and experienced goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in third place on €43,846, as per Capology's data.

Former EFL star Ostigard is in fourth with €42,115 - and the only other player who is estimated to earn a higher amount than Kamara is Baptiste Santamaria (€38,462).

The Finland international is estimated to be earning €35,000, which converts to around £29,000 in sterling.

Ipswich Town and Southampton could have the financial resources to recruit Glen Kamara

£29,000 is a top-flight weekly wage.

One thing that could give Leeds and the Clarets hope that they can offer a similar wage is the fact they both cashed in on some key players during the summer window.

This could have freed up space on the wage bill for a loan move to happen.

But at 29, Kamara may be keen to secure a permanent move rather than a loan switch, so it wouldn't be a surprise if a top-tier team ended up winning the race for him.

The Saints aren't in the best position at this point and Ipswich have a better chance of surviving at the moment, so a move to Portman Road could be a good option for the Finnish player.

Rennes' stance on the player may also have a big say in where he ends up.

You would imagine that a club would be covering a decent chunk of his wages if he went out on loan though, otherwise this move probably wouldn't benefit the French side.