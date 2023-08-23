Highlights Leeds United are close to securing a £5.5 million deal to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers, potentially earning Rangers a massive profit on the fee they paid for the midfielder in 2019.

Leeds face competition from Championship rivals Coventry City and Middlesbrough, who are also keen on signing Kamara this summer.

Kamara has fallen down the pecking order at Rangers and is looking to make a move back to English football, where he previously had spells at Arsenal, Southend United, and Colchester United.

Leeds United have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Whites have seen a number of players depart Elland Road, with fresh faces arriving to boost Daniel Farke’s squad.

Leeds have suffered a slow start to life back in the second tier, failing to win any of their opening three games in the division.

Farke’s side are 19th, with just two points from a possible nine to show for it.

The German will be keen to make further additions to his squad before the window closes on 1 September.

Leeds have just over a week to complete their remaining business, with the market not opening again until January.

What is the latest news surrounding Glen Kamara?

Speculation surrounds the club regarding both incomings and outgoings.

One name being heavily linked with a move to Yorkshire is Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

The 27-year-old could be set to depart the Scottish giants, with Leeds in the race to sign the player before the window shuts.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the midfielder’s future…

Leeds United reportedly secure deal

Farke is desperate to bring Kamara into his squad this window.

The German has been chasing his signature throughout the summer and is now close to sealing a deal to sign the player.

According to the Scottish Sun, a £5.5 million move has been agreed between Rangers and Leeds, as the Championship side looked to step up their interest in the last 24 hours.

This deal will earn Rangers a massive profit on the fee paid to sign Kamara in 2019.

Kamara cost Rangers just £50,000, signing for Steven Gerrard’s side from Dundee three and a half-years ago.

The 27-year-old has helped Rangers win a first league title in over a decade, as well as playing a key role in the club reaching the Europa League final in 2022.

He has made 118 league appearances for the Premiership side since joining the club from Dundee.

Do Leeds United face competition to sign Glen Kamara?

However, Leeds don’t have a free run at signing Kamara this summer and it may not be a straightforward deal to sign the player.

Coventry City and Middlesbrough have both emerged as potential destinations for the Rangers star.

According to TEAMtalk, both of Leeds’ Championship rivals are keen to sign the midfielder this summer and could yet make their interest known amid Leeds’ accepted offer.

Despite being an important player for Rangers in recent seasons, current manager Michael Beale has made it clear that he is ready to cash-in on the demand for Kamara.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox, and so is now looking to make a move back to English football.

Kamara was previously a trainee at Arsenal, enjoying loan spells at Southend United and Colchester United, before moving up to Scotland in 2017.

It remains to be seen whether Boro or the Sky Blues can match the £5.5 million figure that has been agreed with Rangers by Leeds already.

Both clubs will need to move quickly if they are to get ahead of Leeds in the race to sign Kamara.