Leeds United have been one of the most talked-about Championship teams this summer when it comes to transfer business.

The Yorkshire outfit is back in England’s second tier after a couple of seasons away and have the same aim as last time: to return to the top flight.

There has been lots of change at Elland Road, with new owners coming into the club, Daniel Farke appointed in the dugout, and players leaving the club.

Leeds have seen several first-team players leave in what has been a hectic summer transfer window, but as the deadline gets ever closer, the club will be hoping it is the incomings that can be the main focus.

One player who seems likely to arrive between now and September 1st is Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

What is the latest Glen Kamara news?

The midfielder seems set to depart the Glasgow side, and with speculation rising, we have taken a look at all the latest news involving the player.

Are Leeds United close to signing Glen Kamara?

It seems only a matter of time before Leeds are able to secure the signing of Rangers’ Glen Kamara.

The 27-year-old has been identified as a player that Farke is keen to add to his squad as he looks to bolster his midfield options.

Now, the Whites may not be that far off from wrapping it up, as according to Football Insider, Leeds have agreed terms with the player over personal terms, and it is now about agreeing a deal with Rangers.

It has been reported by the Scottish Sun, that the Scottish Premiership side are seeking £5 million for the midfielder.

As of now, a deal doesn’t seem to have been agreed with Rangers, but talks are continuing between the two clubs.

Which other teams are interested in Glen Kamara?

Leeds aren’t the only side who are said to be interested in the Finland international, with Middlesbrough and Coventry City also being mentioned.

Kamara has fallen out of favour at Ibrox, and it seems with several new players coming into the club, Rangers are willing to let him leave for the right offer.

Leeds look like they are winning the race, but Middlesbrough and Coventry’s interest is believed to still be there.

As mentioned, Leeds look the most likely to wrap up a deal, but it seems the two other interested sides may still be watching Kamara’s situation with one eye.

What has Michael Beale said about Glen Kamara?

Rangers manager Michael Beale has admitted in his weekly press conference that Kamara is “close” to leaving the club, but failed to mention where he could be going.

Beale told BBC: “We're close to a couple maybe going out the way. We may respond, depending if anything comes out of the ordinary. Glen’s the one that's closest. We had an honest conversation when I first came back into the club [in December] about Glen's future and where he saw it.

“Ten out of the first 11 games I was here, he started. In that time, we signed Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin, but they came in after not playing for a long period of time. They got in the team and did really, really well. So there's been no fall out or anything. We were expecting Glen to move this summer - it was his wish as well. There's no issue with that. He has to obviously find the right club, it has to be the right valuation for everyone, because we would be losing a very good player.

“When you're very honest on the player's side that he sees his future elsewhere then, as a coach, you have to move in a different direction. I wasn't in the mood for persuading anyone to play for Rangers. Glen's been an excellent signing over the time he's been here. If nothing moves this week, then Glen knows he's here until January - then it's a different playing field altogether.”