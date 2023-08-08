Highlights Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara's future remains uncertain as he was left out of the squad for the league opener, indicating his imminent departure from the club.

Leeds United is reportedly considering Kamara as a potential replacement for Tyler Adams, who is rumored to be joining Chelsea.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed that Kamara, along with another player, is discussing potential moves away from the club, suggesting that a transfer announcement may be made soon.

Although he is not yet in the final year of his contract, heading into this summer, it always felt like Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara would be at the centre of a transfer saga.

Indeed, Kamara did not seem massively in favour under Michael Beale when he took over at Ibrox last season and it would be fair to say his Rangers career had stalled somewhat in recent seasons.

An indication he could be off first came from Michael Beale back in June, when he told Football Scotland: "Glen was obviously given an extended break at the end of the season due to internationals, then he’s had a sickness problem which has run on.

"He’s training in isolation just now, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed. There’s a lot in the background with Glen as well, with different enquiries and him talking to different people.

"So it’s best that he's to the side of the group. I’ve got no issues with him on a personal level — it’s a conversation we had a good few months ago."

With Kamara's future still not resolved, we thought we'd take a look at the latest news on his future given the reported Championship interest in his services.

Could Glen Kamara replace Tyler Adams at Leeds United?

As touched upon above, clubs have been linked with Glen Kamara this summer, one of which has been Leeds United.

Now, with Chelsea reportedly closing in on Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams, the Whites reportedly see Kamara as a good replacement for him.

That is according to the Daily Mail's Simon Jones, who wrote: "Leeds are weighing up a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as they seek replacements for Tyler Adams.

"Leeds had been exploring a move for Dion Lopy at Reims but he is joining Almeria.

"Adams has had interest from Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but looks set for Chelsea."

Kamara left out of Rangers squad

It certainly looks as though Kamara is available this summer.

Rangers kicked off their league campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat versus Kilmarnock.

The result aside, another interesting thing coming out of the match was that Kamara was completely omitted from the squad.

This omission only went to further confirm that the end is near for Kamara at Ibrox.

That omission should not have come as much of a surprise given recent comments made by Rangers boss Michael Beale, though, in which he confirmed Kamara would miss the match.

Indeed, ahead of last weekend's match, Beale confirmed that he expected two or three players to leave the club - potentially as soon as in the coming days and that they would not be involved as they were currently away from the group.

Beale told the media, via Glasgow World: "I expect two or three to go out.

"Sakala and Kamara are away from the group at the moment discussing some things so there might be some news in the coming days.

"They won’t be involved tomorrow [v Kilmarnock]."

It will certainly be interesting to see where Kamara ends up in the coming weeks.