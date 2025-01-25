Middlesbrough will be hoping to have a strong end to the January transfer window as they look to mount a serious play-off push in the second half of the season.

Boro are firmly among the contenders for a top-six finish this season, but have struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis throughout the campaign so far.

That will be frustrating head coach Michael Carrick, as he will know that his squad has what it takes to achieve their promotion ambition this year, but if they are to do so, Middlesbrough must improve in certain areas of the pitch.

As we head into the final stages of the winter window, Boro, like many Championship clubs, will be racing to conclude their business, and leave themselves in a strong position to get in the top six and stay there.

Football League World has drawn up a dream starting XI for once the transfer window closes, with some big-name additions as well as key retentions involved.

GK - Mark Travers

Middlesbrough have lacked the presence of true quality in-between the sticks for some time now, with pretty much every individual to put on a pair of gloves for the club over the last few seasons being a divisive figure among the fanbase.

That could end with Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers, however. The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international is a proven safe pair of hands at Championship level.

He was the Cherries' first-choice shot-stopper during their automatic promotion winning season of 2021/22, playing 45 times in the league that term. Travers also enjoyed a short, but nevertheless impressive loan spell with Stoke City from July-October 2023.

Despite playing second fiddle to Kepa Arrizabalaga at the Vitality Stadium so far this season, when he has been given the chance to play in the Premier League, he's not looked out of his depth whatsoever.

RB - Anfernee Dijksteel

A defender who's enjoyed a real Riverside resurgence this season after appearing destined for the scrapheap in the summer, Anfernee Dijksteel has reclaimed his thought-to-have-been lost starting role for Middlesbrough this term.

The 28-year-old Suriname international has arguably been playing his best football in a Boro shirt over the last few months, and appears to have relegated Luke Ayling to the backup spot at right-back.

Out of contract in the summer, however, the club's hierarchy will surely have seen enough from the former Charlton man to hand him a new deal on Teesside before the end of the season.

CB - Rav van den Berg

Perhaps not playing as well as he was last season, but still a vital member of Carrick's team, Rav van den Berg remains one of Middlesbrough's biggest talents on their books.

The 20-year-old Dutch youth international has missed various chunks of the season through injury, which can't have helped him settle into his rhythm in the side during the first half of the campaign.

Now back to full fitness, Boro will be hoping - and indeed needing - a big second half of the season from their highly promising centre-back, as Middlesbrough's defence must tighten up if they are to finish inside the play-off places.

CB - Dael Fry

Having missed the opening few months of the season, Middlesbrough academy graduate Dael Fry has slowly been making his way back into the Boro side over recent weeks.

The 27-year-old central defender's return to fitness comes at an important time too, as Middlesbrough's defence has been struggling this term.

Fry has proven himself to be a good defender at Championship level over the years, and with his positional peers in the squad dipping in and out of form this season, his consistency could be a really important addition to Boro's backline in the second half of the season.

LB - Ryan Giles

Ryan Giles and Middlesbrough; they just seem to be made for one another. The 24-year-old hasn't hit the heights of his 12-assist 2022/23 season with Boro since leaving the North East.

His move to Luton Town didn't go to plan, and neither has his time with Hull City, and now the beacons appear to have been lit on Teesside for his Riverside return.

With summer signing Neto Borges struggling to make a strong enough impression in his first season as a Middlesbrough player, Carrick looks to have turned to his former loan star to solve his left-back problem.

CM - Aidan Morris

His return to the matchday squad vs Portsmouth was celebrated like the 4th of July on Teesside; Middlesbrough's American boy Aidan Morris is back and ready to reprise his starring role in Boro's engine room.

The 23-year-old US international has been sidelined since mid-November with a knee injury suffered whilst away with his national side, and Middlesbrough's central midfield has been suffering hugely for it.

Prior to that injury, the summer signing from MLS side Columbus Crew was establishing himself as one of the Championship's most exciting new recruits, with his energy, ball retention and bite making him an instant hit with the Riverside faithful.

CM - Glen Kamara

A player who has proven his quality at Championship level with Leeds United last season, Glen Kamara could form one of the classiest central midfield partnerships in the second tier alongside Morris should he arrive in the North East this month.

Glen Kamara's 23/24 Championship stats with Leeds United - per FotMob Appearances Assists Pass accuracy Long ball accuracy Dribble success Duels won 37 3 92.9% 73.9% 69.% 57.5%

The 29-year-old is a player that Boro have identified as a target this month, as Carrick looks to fix the problems that have been laid out for all to see in the middle of the park.

RW - Ben Doak

The 19-year-old has been tearing up the Championship so far this season, establishing himself as one of the best players in the division this season.

Liverpool are keeping him on Teesside for the remainder of the season, and he looks set to play a huge role in helping Boro push for the play-offs during the business end of the campaign.

LW - Morgan Whittaker

Emerging as a legitimate transfer target for Middlesbrough over the last week, Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker is a superb addition to Carrick's squad.

The 24-year-old bagged 20 goals (19 in the Championship) and eight assists in 50 total appearances for Argyle last season, and it's only a year ago that he was the subject of a bid from Serie A giants Lazio.

Despite predominantly operating from the right wing in recent times, Whittaker has played on the left flank previously in his career, and with Doak staying with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season, he is fairly undroppable from that position.

However, a player of Whittaker's quality is one that Carrick would have to find a way to get in the side, and so, with just an injury-prone Riley McGree and Delano Burgzorg propping up his left flank, the former England youth international could slot in there for now before switching to the right for next season.

CAM - Finn Azaz

One of the key creative cogs in Middlesbrough's potent attack force, Finn Azaz, has been one of the best players in the Championship so far this season.

The 24-year-old is a playmaking powerhouse, with the number of chances and goals he creates from the number 10 position being rivaled by few, if any in the second tier in that role.

Boro will need him to continue producing the goods in the second half of the season, as they look to fire themselves into the play-off places.

ST - Emmanuel Latte Lath

A player who looks destined to call time on his Middlesbrough career this month, Emmanuel Latte Lath, remaining on Teesside for the rest of the season would no doubt be the dream for many Boro supporters.

It may be a far-flung dream, but should he make a dramatic U-turn over his Boro future, then it would mean a prolific Championship goalscorer would still be available to them as they enter the most important part of the season.

If not, then the club are working on potential replacements, whilst Tommy Conway has also proven himself to be more than capable of leading the line and scoring the goals in a red and white shirt.