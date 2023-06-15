Glen Johnson has given his verdict on the potential for Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard to become the next Leeds United manager.

Johnson was a teammate to both during their playing days, but now both have made careers in management for themselves post-retirement.

Both Parker and Gerrard are currently out of work, but have been linked with the vacancy at Elland Road.

The Whites are currently looking for a manager following Sam Allardyce’s decision to walk away from the role after the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Would Scott Parker or Steven Gerrard be a good appointment at Leeds United?

Johnson has praised both of the former midfielders for the work they have done so far in their career.

The 38-year-old believes that they both still possess a lot of potential.

He has also claimed that the size of a club like Leeds should be very appealing to both, indicating that there should be no problems in convincing them to take the step down to the second tier.

The former defender has backed either man to do well if they took over at Elland Road and has even suggested that Leeds would be a good fit for either one at this stage of their careers.

“I believe they’re both managers with bright futures,” said Johnson, via Betfred.

“I’m sure both of them would want that job because Leeds United are a massive football club.

“This job would be ideal for either of them considering the positions they’re currently in, in their careers.

“I believe either one of them would do a good job.”

Gerrard and Parker both have Premier League experience, but neither have been able to land long-term gigs in the top flight.

Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa in the early stages of last season after a poor start, while Parker lasted just three games into Bournemouth’s return to the top flight.

Should Leeds United pursue the appointment of Scott Parker or Steven Gerrard?

Leeds have a lot of potential to go straight back up to the Premier League if they make the right appointment.

While neither man has much positive experience in the top flight, they both have enough on their CVs to suggest they can turn things around at Elland Road.

Parker earned promotion with Bournemouth in 2022 and could do so again.

Meanwhile, Gerrard oversaw Rangers winning the Scottish league title during his time at Ibrox.