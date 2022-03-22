Glen Johnson offers verdict on Liverpool player’s future amid Fulham links

Joe Gomez has been with Liverpool since 2015 but since suffering a knee injury in 2020, his involvement in the Reds team has been limited.

So far this season Gomez has made only five Premier League appearances.

According to Graeme Bailey, Fulham are one of four teams said to be interested in recruiting Gomez’s services for their side.

However, Gomez is under contract at Liverpool until 2024, so he doesn’t have to depart the club if he doesn’t want to, neither do Liverpool have to accept any bid they think is unfair.

Speaking to Bettingodds.com, former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson offered his thoughts on what he thinks the 24-year-old should do: “I don’t know about where exactly but yes, Joe Gomez should move.

“He’s only getting older and he needs to play. When he’s fighting fit he’s a fantastic player but he’d probably be the first to tell you he hasn’t played enough football.

“He’s been unlucky with injuries but I definitely think the guy could have a really good career. But you can’t have a good career if you’re not playing.

“So for him personally I think he needs to either make it clear and really try get into this team or accept it and move on and play his football elsewhere.”

Aside from his domestic career, Johnson looked forward to how a move could impact his England career.

At this stage, Gomez has 11 caps for England although Johnson feels like he has the ability to gain more as he said: “You’re not getting into Gareth Southgate’s England team if you’re not playing for your club. Let’s face it, Joe Gomez is not in Gareth’s plans at the moment.

“I think he’s good enough to be, but to turn a manager’s mind around in three months is going to be hard work.

“You just don’t know. Maybe he’ll just run out of time for the World Cup at the end of the year but if there’s any chance for him to head to Qatar then he needs to play.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with Johnson on this one as the young player isn’t getting game time at Liverpool and looks unlikely to in the near future.

Gomez has been unlucky with injury but now he is able to play, at the age of 24 he will no doubt be eager to push on and make sure this vital time in his career goes well.

As Johnson points out, whilst he is not getting game time Gomez will not be looked at for the England squad but he does have the talent to be considered in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Therefore, you can see that a move for Gomez this summer would help him take his domestic and international career to the next level and stop him stagnating.