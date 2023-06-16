Former England international Glen Johnson has admitted that he believes that Leicester City's James Maddison possesses the class to play for Liverpool, or Chelsea.

Johnson has also suggested that he does not believe that either side will be able to secure the services of the attacking midfielder for a cheap fee despite the fact that the Foxes were recently relegated to the Championship.

Maddison is already attracting a considerable amount of transfer interest from the Premier League.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been heavily linked with a move for the Leicester man.

A report from the Daily Mail yesterday suggested that Spurs had submitted a joint bid of £50m for Maddison and his team-mate Harvey Barnes.

This speculation has since been played down by journalist Fabrizio Romano who has revealed that an offer has yet to be made for these two players from Tottenham.

As for Newcastle's interest, a report from Sky Sports earlier this week suggested that they were currently leading the race for the attacking midfielder's signature.

What has Glen Johnson said about Leicester City's James Maddison?

Making reference to Maddison, Johnson has admitted that he believes that the 26-year-old is far too good to be playing in the Championship for Leicester next season.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson said: "James Maddison is probably the one player from the relegated clubs that has the class to play for a Chelsea or a Liverpool.

"I doubt they'd be able to do that deal on the cheap because he's Leicester City's prized asset and he's far too good to be playing in the Championship next season."

Should Chelsea, or Liverpool opt to enter the race to sign James Maddison?

When you consider that Maddison has demonstrated during his time at Leicester that he is capable of making a difference in the Premier League, it is hardly a surprise that Johnson believes that he possesses the qualities needed to play for Chelsea or Liverpool.

In the most recent term, Maddison was a shining light in a poor Leicester side as he provided 19 direct goal contributions in 30 league appearances.

If Kai Havertz, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, leaves Stamford Bridge, Chelsea ought to consider making a move for Maddison.

As for Liverpool, they may also need to bolster their attacking options this summer in order to boost their chances of launching a push for the Premier League title next season.

Maddison would certainly add some extra quality to a Liverpool squad which is already brimming with talent.