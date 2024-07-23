Highlights Chelsea should consider pursuing Crysencio Summerville for £16 million due to his impressive Championship performances.

Despite interest from other clubs like West Ham, Summerville is seen as ready for Premier League football.

Although the £16 million price tag might be a bit low, Summerville's professionalism and talent make him a valuable addition.

Glen Johnson believes that Chelsea should be pursuing a move for Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville if he is available for £16 million.

The Dutchman has been the subject of speculation throughout the transfer window following the club’s failure to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0 to Southampton in the play-off final, consigning them to at least one more year in the second division.

Summerville won the EFL’s player of the year award due to his excellent performances throughout the term, contributing 19 goals and nine assists from 43 appearances (all stats from Fbref).

Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have both already been sold since the campaign ended, with Wilfried Gnonto also being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Johnson makes Summerville transfer claim

Johnson is unsure of Summerville’s readiness to step up to the Premier League amid reported interest from his former side Chelsea.

However, he believes a deal in the region of £16 million would make him cheap enough to be worth pursuing this summer.

“I’ve not seen a great deal of him, but he’s got age on his side and he’s obviously been very impressive when you consider that he was named the best player in the Championship,” Johnson told Betfred.

“If it’s true that he can be available for around £16 million and he’s been the best player in the Championship, then that sounds pretty cheap for a good player.

“I don’t know if he’d be ready to start for Chelsea right now, but players can raise their game when they’re surrounded by better players, so it may be worth taking the risk for £16 million.”

Summerville initially signed for Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020 in a deal worth a reported £1.3 million, and he has already made 34 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Elland Road.

Summerville’s Leeds United future

Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this transfer window in a deal worth a reported £40 million, indicating that the £16 million fee for Summerville may be unrealistic at this stage.

The 22-year-old also has a contract with Leeds until 2026, meaning there is no immediate need to sell this summer.

It has been claimed that Summerville is expected to depart Elland Road this transfer window, but a figure closer to £35 to 40 million has been mooted.

West Ham have also joined the race for the player’s signature, with the London clubs set to compete to sign the Dutchman before the 30 August deadline.

Regardless of how much Summerville could cost to sign this year, there should be little doubt that he is ready for life back in the Premier League.

He was excellent in the Championship, and has developed into a stronger player than he was when Leeds were relegated in 2023.

Summerville would be a great addition to any side in the top division, and could be pushing for regular minutes in the Chelsea team.

The winger has also handled himself very professionally amid all the speculation, which is a testament to his character.