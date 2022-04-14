Glen Johnson makes Fabio Carvalho claim as Fulham man prepares for life at Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes Fabio Carvalho can prove to the Reds he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

The Fulham starlet is set to join Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer following an agreement between the clubs over a financial settlement needed due to Carvalho’s expiring contract.

The Cottagers are set to receive £5 million up front, with the potential to earn £7.7 million total from the deal.

The Portuguese born player was set to join Anfield in January but all parties ran out of time to complete the deal before the window was shut.

But with Carvalho set to now arrive this summer, Johnson believes it will take a while for the 19-year old to adjust to training with world class players.

However, the 37-year old insists Carvalho can prove he is ready, which could speed up his progress into becoming a first team regular.

“Yes, it will [take time to adapt]. It’s happened before and clubs have a plan when they sign players but that can all change,” said Johnson, via Betting Odds.

“If he goes there and trains and shows he’s good enough, who knows?

“There’s no two ways about it, it’s a massive step up from Fulham to Liverpool, so it’s great that he’s doing well but when he gets there he’s going to be with world-class players.

“Even if they bought him for the future, if he starts training great they’ll be thinking, ‘brilliant, we’ll just speed his progress up,’ so I think it’ll all be down to his first few weeks if he signs.”

Quiz: are these 12 Fulham facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 first loss of the league season was versus blackburn rovers REAL FAKE

Carvalho has contributed eight goals and six assists as a key part of Marco Silva’s exciting attacking lineup this season.

Fulham currently lead the Championship table by 10 points with only six games remaining.

The Cottagers can seal promotion this week with a win over Derby County, if Nottingham Forest also lose their game against Luton Town.

All four teams will be in action on April 15.

The Verdict

Carvalho has showcased his talent all season and it has come as no surprise that a top club has come in for him.

Klopp has given new signings time to adjust to his style of play over the years which should keep expectations low for his first season with the club.

But he will be given chances in the side, in particular in the cup competitions, where he will be able to prove his ability at this level.

Given his age, he will also be under no pressure to perform immediately as the club can see the long-term value in letting him settle into the team.