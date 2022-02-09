Glen Johnson issues Liverpool warning involving Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho

Glen Johnson has warned Liverpool that they may regret not succeeding in their bid to sign Fabio Carvalho.

The Fulham playmaker was set to join Liverpool on transfer deadline day, but the club could not agree a deal in time to get the move over the line.

The clubs missed the 11pm deadline, and thus Carvalho remained a Fulham player.

Former Liverpool defender Johnson has claimed that the club missed out on a very talented youngster, which they may come to regret.

“He looks like a fantastic young player. I think Liverpool will be kicking themselves that they didn’t get the deal done in January,” said Johnson, via BettingOdds.com.

“Considering that he’s out of contract in the summer, if his form continues like the way it has been then there will be more competition for him come the summer.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and we want to see the best young players there. He’s a super young player and looked unfazed playing against Manchester City in the FA Cup, so yes, I’d love to see him in the Premier League.”

Carvalho has bagged eight goals and earned three assists in his 19 league appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season.

The Portuguese born attacker made his senior debut for the club in the Premier League last season, featuring four times in the top flight.

At 19, he is a promising talent that has already attracted the interest of some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Carvalho’s contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he is currently available to discuss pre-contract terms with another club for a move in the Summer.

Fulham currently lead the Championship as they seek an immediate return back to the top division.

The Verdict

Carvalho could’ve been a useful signing for Liverpool for the remainder of the season.

The Merseyside club are clearly in the middle of transitioning to a younger attack, and Carvalho could’ve played a role in that this season.

However, it does appear that Liverpool are still interested in bringing him to the club in the Summer so Carvalho will likely get another chance to move to a top team.

Fulham are the biggest losers in this, as they will effectively earn very little by the player having run down his contract.