Glen Johnson has given his verdict on Liverpool’s pursuit of Roméo Lavia.

The midfielder has been identified as a potential transfer target by the Reds this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to overhaul his midfield options having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, and a deal agreed with RB Leipzig for Dominik Szboszlai.

It has been reported that the Premier League side are preparing an opening offer worth £40 million for the midfielder.

Who is interested in signing Roméo Lavia?

However, Liverpool face competition for the former Manchester City youngster, with rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all being credited with an interest in the Belgian.

Lavia has attracted interest after a promising campaign with the Saints in which he made 29 Premier League appearances.

Despite the team coming bottom of the table, the midfielder has still earned plenty of praise for his performances in what was a breakout year for the player.

But Johnson is unsure whether he is ready to make the jump to a big club just yet, highlighting his lack of experience.

However, the former defender believes that he has the potential to succeed wherever he ends up this summer.

“He’s clearly a good footballer, but he’s still relatively inexperienced,” said Johnson, via Betfred.

“As Southampton were relegated, clubs are more likely to get him on a cheaper deal and there’s no reason why Roméo shouldn’t be successful if he made the move to a bigger club.”

Russell Martin has taken the reins at St. Mary’s ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

The former Swansea City boss will be hoping that the club can keep hold of such an important player.

What is Southampton’s valuation of Roméo Lavia?

The south coast club have placed a £50 million price tag on Lavia, so will be hoping that Liverpool will, at the very least, come in with an offer greater than their initial £40 million bid.

But it remains to be seen whether any club will match that figure given Southampton have been relegated to the second tier.

A potential bidding war may play into Southampton’s hands, with multiple big clubs all chasing the signature of the promising youngster.

Man City also hold a buy-back clause in their deal to sell Lavia to the Saints, which is worth £40 million.

However, it does not become active until the summer of 2024.

Would Roméo Lavia be a good signing for Liverpool?

Lavia is a super promising young player that has the potential to become a top player at an elite level.

Liverpool’s midfield is in need of a shake-up, which is why they’ve already moved quickly to bring in Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Bringing in Lavia as well would mean a total face lift on their likely starting lineup compared to last season.

However, Lavia may find himself initially on the bench as Klopp may still want to see how Fabinho competes with much fresher legs alongside him next season after a surprisingly disappointing 2022-23 campaign at Anfield.