‘Glass houses and stones’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as club ‘considering’ legal action

Charlton Athletic are ‘considering’ a legal challenge following Sheffield Wednesday’s point deduction for next season.

The Owls were yesterday handed a 12-point deduction ahead of next season after they were found to be ‘breaching the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules’ earlier in the campaign.

Soon after the news, Charlton released a statement making fans aware that they were considering legal action against the decision regarding Sheffield Wednesday.

“We fail to understand why the deduction will take place next season rather than the current season, which seems to be irrational, and are writing to the EFL to get an explanation of the justification,” is the message from Charlton.

Wednesday’s point deduction being imposed to the season just gone would see Charlton remain a Championship club. As things stand however, Charlton are preparing for League One after a 22nd-place finish in the Championship.

Needless to say that the story has garnered a wide response from football fans, as well as the Charlton faithful. Some are in favour of the club taking action whilst others aren’t so.

See what fans has to say on Twitter below:

Glass houses and stones spring to mind. Perhaps should sort our own issues first before throwing legal challenges around 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ben (@hxntcafc) July 31, 2020

Haven't we got enough problems on our plate? Although a bottle job, the fact is that #swfc have been punished, will likely mean that any appeal will be a waste of time.#cafc — John Pitchers (@JohnPitchers1) July 31, 2020

Why don’t you consider sorting the club out first — Joshua Williams (@jcw1204) July 31, 2020

If we had competent owners we'd be launching legal action against the EFL immediately. Absolute joke. #CAFC — Jamie (@WhyTwoJamie) July 31, 2020

Very disappointing decision about points deductions re @swfc for next season but do you think it’s wise #CAFC to mount a legal challenge against @EFL when we still don’t even know who owns our club & they could sanction us for the circus of mismanagement we have had all season? — James Lorcan (@james_lorcan) July 31, 2020

@Chris_Farnell sorry but, threatening to “consider” legal action will not detract everyone’s attention from the current crisis… I think the club has more important things on the agenda – bring on league 1 as far as I’m concerned now! #cafc — Tom Nightingale (@Tom_Night) July 31, 2020

Never been prouder to be a #cafc fan. Coming together to fight the crooks trying to kill our club — Sam Burgess (@SamBurgess3) July 31, 2020