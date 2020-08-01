Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Glass houses and stones’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as club ‘considering’ legal action

Published

3 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic are ‘considering’ a legal challenge following Sheffield Wednesday’s point deduction for next season.

The Owls were yesterday handed a 12-point deduction ahead of next season after they were found to be ‘breaching the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules’ earlier in the campaign.

Soon after the news, Charlton released a statement making fans aware that they were considering legal action against the decision regarding Sheffield Wednesday.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

“We fail to understand why the deduction will take place next season rather than the current season, which seems to be irrational, and are writing to the EFL to get an explanation of the justification,” is the message from Charlton.

Wednesday’s point deduction being imposed to the season just gone would see Charlton remain a Championship club. As things stand however, Charlton are preparing for League One after a 22nd-place finish in the Championship.

Needless to say that the story has garnered a wide response from football fans, as well as the Charlton faithful. Some are in favour of the club taking action whilst others aren’t so.

See what fans has to say on Twitter below:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Glass houses and stones’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as club ‘considering’ legal action

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: