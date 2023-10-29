Highlights Teemu Pukki's departure from Norwich City was timely and he has thrived in MLS, but Norwich now lacks a proper replacement for him as their main striker.

Josh Sargent was expected to step up, but injuries have hindered his progress, leaving Adam Idah as the starting striker who hasn't been as prolific as Pukki.

Norwich's recent struggles and close defeats underscore the impact that Pukki had in settling outcomes in their favor, making it challenging for the recruitment team to find a suitable replacement.

When it was announced in April that Teemu Pukki was leaving Norwich, it seemed like the right time for a modern day legend to move on.

The Finland international has to go down as one of the clubs best ever signings, having helped them to two promotions, whilst hitting double figures in two Premier League seasons.

However, the final year was tough by his high standards. Pukki scored ten times in the league, which whilst respectable, was not up to his usual level.

Teemu Pukki’s absent felt at Norwich City

So, the 33-year-old received a fantastic send-off, and he has gone on to star in MLS for new club Minnesota, with ten goals in his first 14 games.

Yet, in hindsight, it does seem as though Pukki has left a year too soon, as he would have had a lot to offer this Norwich team, as he hasn’t been properly replaced.

Firstly, you do have some sympathy for Norwich, as Josh Sargent was the man who many expected to benefit from Pukki’s exit.

The American was often shunted out wide last season, so this was his chance to become the main man, and his early season form, with three goals in four games, suggested he was ready to grasp that opportunity.

The 23-year-old has not played since August though, and he will not be ready to return for some time yet, in what is a real blow for the Canaries.

As well as that, Ashley Barnes is injured, which is more bad luck, but he is no longer the prolific goalscorer he was.

That has left Adam Idah as the starting striker, and he hasn’t always convinced, with his stats indicating he will not be the 20-30 goal number nine that Pukki was.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Pressure builds on David Wagner

Missing a natural finisher is proving costly for Norwich, who have won just one of their last seven games, which has increased the pressure on David Wagner.

Whilst that’s understandable, the boss will rightly point out that his side have been very competitive this season.

That’s backed up by the fact that four of the six defeats they’ve suffered have been by a single goal.

When that happens, you naturally look at the defence and attack, as they can make the difference, and there’s no doubt that Norwich should be defending better.

But, at the other end, there’s a reliance on supremely talented winger Jonathan Rowe to be the difference maker, and that burden should be shared by a striker.

The England U21 international leads the scoring charts with seven this season, but you can’t be relying on him to maintain these ridiculously high standards in front of goal.

Of course, finding another Pukki is extremely tough, and injuries are problematic for the Yellows right now.

But, recent defeats by tight margins have highlighted just what Norwich had in Pukki, who would often settle the outcomes in their favour over the years.

The challenge for the new-look recruitment team come January will be to try and replace the Carrow Road favourite, but it won’t be easy.