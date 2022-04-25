Gladwin starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday

After being in a promising position when it came to potential promotion to League One at the end of March, a stuttering run of form from Swindon Town has seen them slip out of the top seven in League Two.

The Robins were sitting in sixth spot in the fourth tier last month following a victory over Sutton United, but following that they’ve picked up just seven points out of a possible 18.

That has seen Ben Garner’s side slip to 10th in the table and they have just three games to put things right – although they do have a game in-hand over most of their rivals who are also in the play-off race.

And that game in-hand comes on Tuesday night as they welcome the already promoted Forest Green Rovers to the County Ground, knowing that a victory could see them end the night in the top seven – although may only go as high as eighth depending on how Sutton United and Mansfield Town get on.

How is Garner going to line his side up though following a 3-0 win over Hartlepool United at the weekend? Let’s take a look.

It can obviously not be discounted that after such a dominant win on the road against the Poolies that Garner may stick with the same 11, but there’s still a case for freshening up a few bodies.

The one person that may be a worry is Jonny Williams, with the Wales international having fitness issues throughout his career.

Having played 78 minutes against Hartlepool at the weekend, the clash with Forest Green may be a chance for the attacking midfielder to instead come off the bench in the second half and make an impact in that way.

It would give the chance for Ben Gladwin to return to the side, having made three substitute appearances since recovering from a two-month layoff.

The rest of the side will probably remain as it is though, with both Jojo Wollacott and Joe Tomlinson set to miss out yet again through injuries.

Perhaps the only other change may come in the form of Akin Odimayo in place of Mandela Egbo at right-back, however with Swindon at home there seems to be no reason to swap out the more attacking player of the two.