‘Glad to see’, ‘Give us the money’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player update

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell starring since joining on loan from Burnley.

The arrival of the Northern Ireland number one allowed the Owls to sanction a temporary switch for Cameron Dawson, with the keeper agreeing a deal with Exeter.

And, it’s fair to say it’s working very well for the League Two side, with Dawson immediately impressing at his new club.

The 26-year-old often divided opinion at Hillsborough but he has shown the quality he has with the Grecians, and he put in another excellent display against Forest Green yesterday, as his new side drew 0-0.

That was Dawson’s fourth clean sheet in seven games since he made the move and whilst he has not been missed by the Wednesday fans due to Peacock-Farrell’s form, many are happy to see the stopper do well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his latest display from Twitter…

Please please buy him — Liam Cummings (@liamcummings_) September 5, 2021

Give us the money and take him — Ethan Adams (@EthanAd32559231) September 5, 2021

The lad just needs to build his confidence back up after being hammered of certain parts of the Wednesday fans for a few mistakes he’s made but it’s still young and learning good luck to the lad hope everything works out for him — jonny salmon (@cuthbertdidit) September 5, 2021

Glad to hear he's putting in the performances for you guys, good shot stopper but didnt seem confident in commanding his area whenever he played for us — J.doughts 🎮 (@Duggers96) September 5, 2021

Great to see these players thriving out on loan. What on earth were we playing at before! — Anthony Poole (@AnthonyPoole) September 5, 2021

What the lad needed 👏 — DARREN COUPE (@DARRENCOUPE1) September 5, 2021

Cam has been absolutely brilliant since he came down. 👏👊👊👊 — Gary Gillard (@GaryGillard2) September 5, 2021