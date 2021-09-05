Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Glad to see’, ‘Give us the money’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player update

8 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell starring since joining on loan from Burnley.

The arrival of the Northern Ireland number one allowed the Owls to sanction a temporary switch for Cameron Dawson, with the keeper agreeing a deal with Exeter.

And, it’s fair to say it’s working very well for the League Two side, with Dawson immediately impressing at his new club.

The 26-year-old often divided opinion at Hillsborough but he has shown the quality he has with the Grecians, and he put in another excellent display against Forest Green yesterday, as his new side drew 0-0.

That was Dawson’s fourth clean sheet in seven games since he made the move and whilst he has not been missed by the Wednesday fans due to Peacock-Farrell’s form, many are happy to see the stopper do well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his latest display from Twitter…


