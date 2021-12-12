Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Glad he’s ours’, ‘Never lets us down’ – Plenty of West Brom fans laud 28-year-old’s display against Reading FC

Published

1 min ago

on

Despite a Covid crisis for West Bromwich Albion, they managed to come away with three points yesterday against another weakened side in Reading.

The visitors have been suffering from major injury worries throughout the 2021/22 campaign, with John Swift and Danny Drinkwater the latest absentees for the Royals yesterday as they headed to the West Midlands.

Not only are short-term absences proving to be a problem, but also some of their longer-term injury worries with Lucas Joao and Tom McIntyre not expected to be back until the new year and Yakou Meite still months off a return after suffering an ACL injury during the summer.

Do you think you’re a massive West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this Baggies quiz

1 of 28

They went unbeaten in their opening [fill blank] league games of this season?

However, the Baggies had their own worries going into yesterday’s tie, with Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke, Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend all self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and various players in the Albion camp falling ill before this weekend’s clash with Veljko Paunovic’s men.

This forced the hosts’ boss Valerien Ismael to name six youngsters on the bench including Bayern Munich-linked Reyes Cleary and one in the starting lineup with Taylor Gardner-Hickman keeping his place in the first 11.

Although Gardner-Hickman performed extremely well, another man in Adam Reach, who was forced to fill in at centre-back with most of their senior central defenders unavailable, performed admirably alongside Kyle Bartley and Jake Livermore.

With this, we take a look at how many West Brom fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Glad he’s ours’, ‘Never lets us down’ – Plenty of West Brom fans laud 28-year-old’s display against Reading FC

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: