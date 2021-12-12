‘Glad he’s ours’, ‘Never lets us down’ – Plenty of West Brom fans laud 28-year-old’s display against Reading FC

Despite a Covid crisis for West Bromwich Albion, they managed to come away with three points yesterday against another weakened side in Reading.

The visitors have been suffering from major injury worries throughout the 2021/22 campaign, with John Swift and Danny Drinkwater the latest absentees for the Royals yesterday as they headed to the West Midlands.

Not only are short-term absences proving to be a problem, but also some of their longer-term injury worries with Lucas Joao and Tom McIntyre not expected to be back until the new year and Yakou Meite still months off a return after suffering an ACL injury during the summer.

However, the Baggies had their own worries going into yesterday’s tie, with Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke, Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend all self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and various players in the Albion camp falling ill before this weekend’s clash with Veljko Paunovic’s men.

This forced the hosts’ boss Valerien Ismael to name six youngsters on the bench including Bayern Munich-linked Reyes Cleary and one in the starting lineup with Taylor Gardner-Hickman keeping his place in the first 11.

Although Gardner-Hickman performed extremely well, another man in Adam Reach, who was forced to fill in at centre-back with most of their senior central defenders unavailable, performed admirably alongside Kyle Bartley and Jake Livermore.

With this, we take a look at how many West Brom fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.

Adam Reach best game for the club yesterday- you wouldn’t have known he’s never played cb before – certainly on that evidence he’s a viable option at lcb if we have injury or suspensions rather than Townsend being moved there #wba — Jason Wheeler (@le_lebouf76) December 12, 2021

At the time, thought reach was a bit of a meh signing but he has actually done really well for us when called on. Played well again today #wba — Alex (@Algore1990) December 11, 2021

Thought Adam Reach was really good today. Just my opinion. #wba — Scott Kieran (@scottylad83) December 11, 2021

Frankly, you have to respect Reach for the fact that he has come into the team twice, played as well (arguably better) than the starter in two defensive positions, and will likely be unceremoniously dropped from the team without (outwardly) complaining #wba #FreeReach — Ben Wood (@BenLeviWood) December 11, 2021

Adam Reach very good today. Did not stop. Glad he's ours. TGH a first-team player now. Have to say though that Reading were very poor. The worst side I've seen at the Hawthorns this season.#WBA — Safiya Outlines (@SafiyaOutlines) December 11, 2021

Thought Reach was good today. Never lets us down. #wba — Hicken (@RHWbafc) December 11, 2021

I thought Robinson and Grant were quite good today despite both being pretty wasteful. Mowatt had a good game and i thought Reach was excellent he was one of a few who actually looked calm in possession & made some very telling contributions going forward #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) December 11, 2021

Big win considering the results elsewhere. TGH MOTM for me, Jake and Reach coming in at the back did very well too. Should have scored more but we all know we need a ST asap. #wba — JC (@JamesEnzoCox) December 11, 2021