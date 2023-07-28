Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has finally started making signings ahead of the upcoming Championship season after a complicated summer.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have needed additions all summer as the start of the 2023-24 Championship season closes in, and the dominos are finally starting to fall.

It has been a complicated summer for the Owls after parting company with manager Darren Moore, eventually replacing him with former Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard led the Hornets to promotion in the 2020-21 season from the Championship but was sacked just a few months into the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

He is now looking to rebuild himself in England with the South Yorkshire outfit, and he has finally been able to get some signings through the door - including re-uniting with a famiiar face from Vicarage Road.

Xisco Munoz re-unites with Ashley Fletcher at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Man United striker Ashley Fletcher signed for Watford in 2021 when Munoz was manager, turning down a new deal with Middlesbrough and subsequently signing a mammoth five-year deal in Hertfordshire.

Fletcher played just six times in all competitions in his debut year with the then-Premier League side before falling out of favour, eventually being loaned out in February 2022 with New York Red Bulls.

After seven goalless appearances in the MLS, Fletcher returned to England to sign for Wigan Athletic on loan, but he failed to really get going and scored just twice in 28 appearances for the Latics.

Finding himself back at Watford with three years remaining on his contract this summer, Fletcher has been offered a lifeline by Munoz at Hillsborough and he will be competing with the likes of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass for game-time

Watford fan speaks out on Ashley Fletcher's move to Sheffield Wednesday

FLW's Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie has issued his own verdict on Fletcher's departure to Wednesday, and having barely seen him in action for the Hornets he is just glad that his wage is being paid elsewhere and it could perhaps lead to a permanent move down the line if he performs well.

"It's good to get him off the books," Justin told FLW.

"He had signed a six-year contract which was absolutely ridiculous, I don't think he ever made any appearances for us - if he did it was only a handful, if that.

"So, I'm glad he's gone, hopefully Xisco can get a tune out of him at Sheffield Wednesday."

Despite Watford's lack of striker options at the club right now, it was seemingly made clear that Fletcher was not going to be part of new head coach Valerien Ismael's plans for the upcoming season.

Ismael currently has Rhys Healey and Vakoun Bayo at his disposal and he is looking to add more fire-power, and it will have been a big help to get Fletcher's salary off the wage bill.

It isn't certain as to whether Wednesday are paying all of Fletcher's wages for the season, but even getting part of it off the club's books will be a big help in Watford's rebuilding job.