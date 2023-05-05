In-demand Bristol City star Alex Scott has sparked excitement among Robins fans about his future after he said he was "just looking forward to going again next season" at last night's club awards.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal 2022/23 campaign and added to his growing trophy cabinet by scooping the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

Scott was also named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and won the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award last month.

Alex Scott's future claim

It could be a big summer for the midfielder, who has been linked with a £25 million-plus move away from Ashton Gate amid growing Premier League interest.

Scott is still focussed on the Robins for the time being, however, and, speaking to club media after winning his awards, he looked ahead to next term.

On the 2022/23 campaign, he said: "It's been huge, it's been massive for me. As a team, we've definitely progressed on last season. As a player, on and off the pitch I feel like I've progressed massively as well.

"I'm glad and I'm grateful to have played so many games. Just looking forward to going again next season."

That last line has certainly caught the attention of City supporters on Twitter.

Many feel it offers them fresh hope of keeping hold of the rising star...

While others are clearly worried about getting hurt...

And some are being straight up about the situation...