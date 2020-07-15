Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Gives us that extra dimension’ – Many Millwall fans wax lyrical about key man in Blackburn win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Millwall kept their play-off hopes on track by beating fellow top-six chasers Blackburn Rovers 1-0 yesterday and many fans of the South London club have hailed the performance of forward Mason Bennett.

The 24-year-old showed real composure to slide home the rebound of Tom Bradshaw’s first-time effort and score the only goal of the game after 20 minutes.

Gary Rowett’s men were deserving of their lead early on and stayed resolute to keep out a number of Blackburn chances after the break.

The result means that Millwall sit seventh with two games to go – two points and one place outside the play-off places.

It also saw Bennett grab his second goal since arriving at the Den on loan from Derby in January.

The forward has added some dynamism and attacking threat to Rowett’s side and looks likely to be key as they push for a place in the top six over the next two games.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Derby academy system but there have been a number of incidents this season, including a leaked snapchat video of him shouting abuse as he drove past Pride Park, which would suggest his future may be away from the East Midlands club.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure in south London, with many Millwall fans taking to Twitter to hail his performance after yesterday’s game and some calling on the club to sign him and fellow loanee Ryan Woods.

Read their reaction here:


