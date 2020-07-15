‘Gives us that extra dimension’ – Many Millwall fans wax lyrical about key man in Blackburn win

Millwall kept their play-off hopes on track by beating fellow top-six chasers Blackburn Rovers 1-0 yesterday and many fans of the South London club have hailed the performance of forward Mason Bennett.

The 24-year-old showed real composure to slide home the rebound of Tom Bradshaw’s first-time effort and score the only goal of the game after 20 minutes.

Gary Rowett’s men were deserving of their lead early on and stayed resolute to keep out a number of Blackburn chances after the break.

The result means that Millwall sit seventh with two games to go – two points and one place outside the play-off places.

It also saw Bennett grab his second goal since arriving at the Den on loan from Derby in January.

The forward has added some dynamism and attacking threat to Rowett’s side and looks likely to be key as they push for a place in the top six over the next two games.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Derby academy system but there have been a number of incidents this season, including a leaked snapchat video of him shouting abuse as he drove past Pride Park, which would suggest his future may be away from the East Midlands club.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure in south London, with many Millwall fans taking to Twitter to hail his performance after yesterday’s game and some calling on the club to sign him and fellow loanee Ryan Woods.

Read their reaction here:

Mason Bennett: 6 starts for #Millwall D 0-0

W 3-0

D 0-0

D 1-1

W 1-0

W 1-0 Gives us much needed energy going forward. Played a big part in the 3-0 win at Forest. — The Football Theorist (@_FootballTheory) July 14, 2020

Ryan Woods and Mason Bennett brilliant tonight…Well done you Lions 💙 #Millwall https://t.co/gppaRETE7v — Dawn Turley (@dturleyxxx) July 14, 2020

We have to get Mason Bennett signed up too. Shows what Millwall is all about and reckon he’ll settle in well at us. — James Ward (@wardy1885) July 14, 2020

Also gotta sign Mason Bennett permanently as well. Gives us that extra dimension and attacking threat down the left. Him and Fergie seem to link up well down the left as well. #Millwall — Ben Kellaway (@benkell1983) July 14, 2020

Solid team performance. Romeo showed why his the best RB in the league, Jed’s best game since the return, Fergie solid down the left, Bennett showed real attacking impetus, Bradshaw and Leonard both put in a shift and as for Woods, simply put sign him at all costs. #Millwall — Ben Kellaway (@benkell1983) July 14, 2020

3 points in the bag…Now get Woods and Bennett signed up🤣👀 — George Chandler (@GCMillwall) July 14, 2020