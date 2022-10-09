“Gives us so much” – Paul Ince delivers verdict on former West Brom striker ahead of Baggies clash

Reading manager Paul Ince is confident Andy Carroll will score plenty more goals for the Royals during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, speaking to Berkshire Live.

The former England international managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night as he converted a first-half penalty – but his side ended up losing 2-1 in the end as Lyndon Dykes responded with a brace.

Yesterday’s strike was his first for the Berkshire outfit since his return, scoring two goals in eight appearances during his first spell at the SCL Stadium before moving on to West Bromwich Albion in January.

Signing another short-term deal with the Royals, his contract is due to expire during the winter window again but he only signed for the club in November last year, having more opportunities to make his mark this time around.

He has eight games to shine just between now and the start of the World Cup and will have more opportunities to play following the international tournament, though he will need to keep himself fit if he wants to be involved.

Ince is one man who’s confident he will get himself on the scoresheet more often after putting in decent shifts against Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and QPR since the previous international break.

He said: “Carroll gives us so much so it’s important to keep him fit. It’s always nice as a striker to score and I’m sure he’ll score plenty more for us.”

The Verdict:

The 33-year-old has shown he can be a game-changer in recent games as a real threat both in the air and on the ground, not just displaying his aerial ability but showing he can be an asset with the ball on the floor as well.

The latter has often gone under the radar in years gone by, with his footwork helping to create opportunities for the Berkshire outfit too.

Under Veljko Paunovic, it seemed as though the Royals were lumping it long to the ex-England international without having much of an idea what to do next, but he’s been much more effective under Ince.

As long as he remains an asset, he should be in the starting lineup consistently. It just remains to be seen whether he can retain his fitness, something he has been able to do in the past year with the Royals and the Baggies.

Shane Long should be back in the coming weeks as well as Femi Azeez though and Yakou Meite remains an option, so he should be able to be rested when needed. He’s an important player – but the second-tier outfit shouldn’t push him beyond his limits.