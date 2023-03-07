“Gives them a head start” – Sheffield United face decision after player reveals contract situation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is hoping the Championship club will trigger the one-year extension in his contract.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer but the Blades have a 12-month option.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Fleck revealed he would love to stay at Bramall Lane but that the club are the only ones that can activate the one-year extension.

So, should United trigger it?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s probably worthwhile if Sheffield United can trigger that agreement within their current financial restraints.

Despite being in a positive position in the Championship’s promotion race, it’s quite concerning off-field for the Blades.

They need this takeover to go through, which will then allow them to assess their squad and think about triggering extensions like this.

Fleck is reliable with his form and will be a useful asset in either the Premier League or Championship. From a playing point of view, it makes sense.

More importantly, it just gives them a head start for what’s going to be a challenging summer of reshaping the squad. There’s lots of work to do and some of that will be complicated.

Fleck’s agreement, though, is straightforward and should be sorted at the first available opportunity.

Ned Holmes

Triggering the one-year extension is the obvious option, for me.

John Fleck has proven himself a useful midfield asset for Paul Heckingbottom this term but his influence has waned a little in recent seasons.

As such, a new contract for the Scot shouldn’t be a priority and could even be a mistake from the Blades’ perspective.

Clearly, the 31-year-old wants to stay on and he could be a useful player to call upon in the Premier League, or if disaster strikes, the Championship next season.

As such, it makes sense for them to trigger the option and then reassess the situation at this point next term.

Billy Mulley

I think John Fleck’s future at Sheffield United could be influenced by a number of factors.

First of all, his fitness has been a concern this season and has been restricted to just 14 appearances, and if this continues during the latter stages of the campaign, Paul Heckingbottom may decide its best not to extend his deal.

Undoubtedly still a fantastic footballer, he has put in some impressive displays when he has been fit this season, full of intelligence and maturity.

However, if promotion to the Premier League is achieved, there will be scope for the Blades to bolster their midfield options further and they would have a better chance of striking a further agreement with Tommy Doyle.

That is not to say that Fleck would not be able to cope with a top-flight return, but it is more of an indication that game time would likely be very limited.

If they remain a Championship club, I’d be more inclined to trigger an extension.