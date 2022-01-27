‘Gives me goosebumps’ – Many Preston North End reacts to key figure following convincing victory over West Brom

Preston North End became the first Championship clubs this season to leave the Hawthorns victorious, with the Lancashire club running out as 2-0 winners.

Ryan Lowe’s fully deserved all three points against a West Brom side who were second best for the vast majority of the 90 minutes.

Emil Riis opened the scoring for the visitors in the 41st minute when he was on hand to tap in on the line following a well-worked Preston passing move.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackpool players ever played for Preston North End?

1 of 28 Ched Evans? Yes No

Cameron Archer then netted on his Preston debut to double his side’s advantage, with the young forward heading in after Greg Cunningham’s initial effort was saved by David Button.

The away side held out for all three points quite comfortably, much to the annoyance of the home support who voiced their frustrations at the final whistle.

PNE have now picked up 11 points in their six games under Lowe thus far, with the Liverpudlian not just having an impact from a results perspective, but performances are also improving.

Confidence will be oozing through the veins at Preston at the moment, and whilst the play-offs are still in the distance, recent form suggests that a push for the top-six is well within the realms of possibility.

Here, we take a look at how Preston fans on Twitter have reacted to Ryan Lowe following another impressive PNE display…

Ryan Lowe is a breath of fresh air — Suzie Dyer (@SuziePNE) January 26, 2022

He’s still finding his feet and pinning down a team and style but we are a whole different beast under Ryan Lowe! 👊🏻 #pnefc — Liam Fell (@liamfell2010) January 26, 2022

Every player has improved since Ryan Lowe has come in but Alan Browne has been the stand out, class midweek away trip #pnefc — Michael Young (@myoungy) January 27, 2022

Let’s be honest, Sepp Van Den Berg Is the best player on earth and Ryan Lowe is the best manager to have graced a touch line😍 #pnefc — Dan (@DmPne99) January 27, 2022

Things that just make sense as a Preston fan. Risdale is a genius, doesn’t get enough credit. Ched Evans is one of the best players I’ve seen at north end. We need to spend millions to get Sepp signed on in summer. Give Ryan Lowe whatever he wants. #pnefc — Sam Bradshaw (@SamuelPreston96) January 27, 2022

We always seem to raise our game against the bigger sides in the division but lack consistency Ryan Lowe is starting to get that consistency and getting results!! Hopefully climb the league now!!! — Chris Blaylock ⚪️⚪️ (@ChrisBlaylockDJ) January 27, 2022

This manager gives me goosebumps 🔵⚪️ — Gareth (@GarethPNE_) January 26, 2022