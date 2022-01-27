Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Gives me goosebumps’ – Many Preston North End reacts to key figure following convincing victory over West Brom

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Preston North End became the first Championship clubs this season to leave the Hawthorns victorious, with the Lancashire club running out as 2-0 winners.

Ryan Lowe’s fully deserved all three points against a West Brom side who were second best for the vast majority of the 90 minutes.

Emil Riis opened the scoring for the visitors in the 41st minute when he was on hand to tap in on the line following a well-worked Preston passing move.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackpool players ever played for Preston North End?

1 of 28

Ched Evans?

Cameron Archer then netted on his Preston debut to double his side’s advantage, with the young forward heading in after Greg Cunningham’s initial effort was saved by David Button.

The away side held out for all three points quite comfortably, much to the annoyance of the home support who voiced their frustrations at the final whistle.

PNE have now picked up 11 points in their six games under Lowe thus far, with the Liverpudlian not just having an impact from a results perspective, but performances are also improving.

Confidence will be oozing through the veins at Preston at the moment, and whilst the play-offs are still in the distance, recent form suggests that a push for the top-six is well within the realms of possibility.

Here, we take a look at how Preston fans on Twitter have reacted to Ryan Lowe following another impressive PNE display…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gives me goosebumps’ – Many Preston North End reacts to key figure following convincing victory over West Brom

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: