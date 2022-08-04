“Gives 110% every time he steps onto the pitch” – Hull City fan pundit names ex-Nottingham Forest man as standout player from win v Bristol City

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their takeover earlier in the year, Hull City have been hard at work this summer attempting to add to the squad for next season.

The Tigers had a poor season last year as they finished the league sat 19th in the table.

However, Shota Arveladze has made a number of additions and hopes that he can guide his side further up the league.

The Tigers got off to a good start on the opening weekend as they over came Bristol City to win 2-1 after going 1-0 down in the 30th minute.

What’s even more encouraging is the fact that two new signings were able to provide goals with Jean Michael Seri getting the first and Ozan Tufan scoring in added time.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves which of the club’s new signings impressed him most at the weekend: “Seri was outstanding, and expectedly will receive the majority of the plaudits for the way he controlled the game with his superb range of passing and footballing intelligence.

“But I was really impressed with Tobias Figueiredo.

“Joining us from Nottingham Forest after winning Promotion last Season, like Seri with Fulham, he brings Championship know-how and experience, as well as some much needed leadership amongst the back line.

“He gives the impression of a proper old school centre half who gives 110% every time he steps onto the pitch, and when you’re a supporter, these kind of players are always appreciated.

“I expect him to form a formidable partnership with Jones and Greaves at the back, allowing us to have that solid foundation and less individual errors.

“I’m excited to see how he progresses, with a special shout out for Ozan Tufan too who came with a lot of negative feedback from Watford fans but looked composed, assured and creative in the middle. Hitting the post and scoring the penalty confidently.”

The Verdict:

After debut goals for both Seri and Tufan, there’s no doubt they will be subject to a large amount of praise and rightly so.

However, Figueiredo was also a brilliant signing for Hull this summer and can definitely play a big part for the side this season.

The defender has strong experience under his belt already and has clearly started to show Hull fans what he is able to do already.

The most positive thing for the Tigers is that Ant was able to name multiple new signings who shone as this shows Arveladze has done some brilliant business this summer.