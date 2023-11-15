Highlights Coventry City's slow start to the season can be attributed to a lack of consistency and underperformance from key signings.

Mark Robins remains optimistic about the team's future, citing their impressive performance and a long-awaited clean sheet.

Despite their struggles, Robins deserves time to turn the team's fortunes around, given his past success and the club's faith in him.

Coventry City's slow start to this Championship season continued on the weekend, as Mark Robins' side's search for a first victory since October 1st went on after a goalless draw at home to Alex Neil's Stoke City outfit.

Whilst the Sky Blues endured a summer of change after last season's incredible effort to try and end their 22-year hiatus from the Premier League, which saw the influential Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer depart for Sporting CP and Sheffield United respectively, more was expected by many outsiders given the reinvestment from those significant sales which went back in to Robins' new-look side.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

What is going wrong at Coventry City?

It's fair to say that Coventry's main struggle this season has been finding consistency after those eleven incomings, with a lot of pressure on Ellis Simms and Haji Wright as they look to justify the fending off of strong competition to acquire their services.

However, between the two they're only accountable for six of City's 19 goals so far this campaign.

The draw against Stoke did put Coventry's four-game losing streak to bed, as well as a first clean sheet in seven games. After the game in his interview with the BBC, Robins maintained his philosophical approach that the tide will soon turn at the CBS Arena, as there was still much of the performance which impressed the long-standing boss as the Sky Blues created 13 openings, but only two tested Jack Bonham.

"I'm sure we're going to beat somebody really heavily soon. We're certainly creating enough. We've missed good chances so I'm a bit frustrated about that.

"But you've got to start somewhere. On the flip side, we've kept the ball out of our net. It was a welcome clean sheet." Robins added.

"You have to look at the facts..." Palmer issues opinion on Sky Blues' struggles

Speaking exclusively to FLW, 30-time Coventry player Carlton Palmer believes that there are a number of factors which have played Coventry into this situation.

"It's been a disappointing start to the season for Mark Robins and Coventry City after their fantastic achievements last season. They sit in 20th with four defeats from their last six games.

"You have to look at the facts. To lose such influential players in Gyokeres and Hamer in the summer would affect how the season goes." Palmer stated.

However, the pundit states that as a result of his previous work at the club, that Mark Robins should be given time in an attempt to turn the side's fortunes around, but the results have to change soon.

"Given what Mark Robins achieved last season, and indeed the job he's done since he's been Coventry City's manager, his job will be safe.

"But for any manager, you can't keep losing football matches. I'm sure Mark Robins will turn Coventry City around as they're only ten points behind the play-offs." Palmer added.

Where do Coventry City go from here?

Robins is one of a select few managers who will be grateful for the November international break, as it gives the 53-year-old plenty to ponder over the next two weeks.

His first chance to get Coventry firing after the break comes with a tricky away assignment at Millwall, in what will be a battle of the longest-serving and currently newest managers in the division, as Joe Edwards makes his home debut in charge of the Lions.