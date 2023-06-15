Josh Windass was Sheffield Wednesday's saviour in the League One play-off final last month at Wembley as his header secured the Owls' spot in the Championship for the 2023-24 season.

Windass has had no shortage of interest in the past since he has been at Wednesday in the near three year period, with a rogue effort from Argentinian outfit Club Atletico Talleres, managed by his former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha at the time, to take him to South America last summer.

A move failed to materialise though so Windass stayed at Wednesday to help fire the club to promotion - but that form has sparked fresh interest from elsewhere.

Southampton interested in Josh Windass

According to a report from The Sheffield Star, Windass is on the radar of the Owls' divisional rivals Southampton this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

It was also claimed that the Saints were in for the forward back in the January transfer window whilst they were still a Premier League club, having been impressed by him back in November in the two clubs' EFL Cup clash - a match in which Windass scored as Southampton won out on penalties.

Not only do the Southampton hierarchy remain keen, but they are set to be managed by Windass' former Rangers team-mate Russell Martin when his switch from Swansea City is confirmed.

That could potentially tempt Windass into pushing through a move should the Saints come calling, as well as the possibility of a wage hike as he's in the final year of his contract at Hillsborough this coming season.

Should Sheffield Wednesday cash in on Josh Windass?

Former Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Windass should be kept at Hillsborough despite the fact he is going to be in the final year of the contract he signed in the summer of 2021.

"It is reported that Southampton are keen on signing Josh Windass from Sheffield Wednesday," Palmer said to Football League World.

"He played 42 games for the Owls last season in all competitions, netting 16 goals - 12 in the league.

"I know Josh played exceptionally well against Southampton in the EFL Cup this season and that may well have sparked their interest in him, but at 29, Josh is coming into his prime, he's just kicked into another year (in his contract) at Sheffield Wednesday.

'"And I can't see why Wednesday would entertain any overtures for one of their best players given their ambitions are to get promoted as well."