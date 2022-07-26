“Given the whole club a boost” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts to Callum O’Hare latest amid recent Burnley transfer saga

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes the latest transfer update on Callum O’Hare is like a new signing for the club.

Burnley were strong admirers of the midfielder, but a deal between the Clarets and Coventry has not come to fruition.

Much to the delight of Mark Robins, O’Hare is set to remain with the Sky Blues beyond the summer.

It is also to the delight of supporters at the club, who have been excited by the 24-year old’s performances in the team.

O’Hare, Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer have earned the reputation of being known as the big three within the squad, but this supporter believes O’Hare is the most important of them all in terms of how Coventry actually play.

If the club can hold onto all three, then the fan pundit has claimed it will be as good a transfer window as he could’ve hoped for.

“Like a new signing. Keeping hold of Callum is unreal,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“He’s so instrumental in what we do in both an attacking sense and in a defensive sense.

“He presses really high up the pitch, he really starts that defensive movement for us from the final third.

“And I think it’s imperative that we kept him. Out of the big three I think he was the hardest to replace and to see him still in a City shirt is phenomenal.

“I think it’s given the whole club a boost, especially the fan base and long may it continue.

“If we get to the end of the transfer window still having O’Hare, Gyokeres and Hamer, it has been the transfer window that I’ll have seen in a long, long time.”

Coventry get their season underway this weekend with a clash against newly promoted Sunderland.

Robins will be aiming to improve upon the team’s 12th place finish in the previous campaign in what will be the team’s third term back in the Championship.

Sealing the retaining of O’Hare is massive business for Coventry and keeps them on track to be competitive in the league this season.

It was expected that at least one of the big three may depart this summer, but there has yet to be any movement on any possible sales so far.

Keeping all three could be instrumental in any of the team’s success this season and could allow the squad to compete for promotion.

Whereas the loss of any significant players this window could see this become a more transitional campaign.