“Given the quality and confidence…” – Spurs join Leeds and others in chase for Derby player: The verdict

Tottenham have joined Leeds United and a string of other clubs in the race for Derby County teenager Malcolm Ebiowei, according to a report from The Sun.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene in the final months of the Championship season but is out of contract in the summer and has a host of clubs reportedly chasing him.

But would he be a good signing for Spurs? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Billy Mulley

Spurs seem to be assessing the EFL market a lot closer than they have done in recent seasons, and it is no surprise that these scouting missions have ended up with the club with an interest in Malcolm Ebiowei.

Like most of his youthful teammates at Pride Park, his exposure to the first-team environment has certainly aided his progression, with Ebiowei standing out as one of the most exciting players at Derby.

The creative winger possess bags of pace, excellent dribbling ability and has proven that he also has the final product.

He also plays with maturity and intelligence, which has aided his transition from the youth team to the senior setup.

Ebiowei is someone that is very unlikely to be deemed as an immediate option, instead, a Championship loan move could be sanctioned to bridge the gap from the bottom end of the second-tier to the heights of the top-four battle.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Spurs as Ebiowei certainly possesses a great deal of potential.

During his recent appearances for Derby County in the Championship, the 18-year-old has shown some signs of promise at this level.

Particularly impressive during the Rams’ 2-0 victory over Blackpool last weekend, Ebiowei scored and provided an assist in this clash as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.54.

Whereas it could be argued that Spurs ought to immediately sanction a loan move for Ebiowei if they complete this deal in order to further his development, there is no reason why the winger cannot eventually make a positive impact for the club in the top flight.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be a good move for all involved.

While it would be a big step up for Ebiowei to make to go straight into Tottenham’s first-team next season, the young attacker has plenty of time on his side to develop to a point where he is ready to step up to that level.

Given the quality and confidence he has already shown in stepping up and taking on much more experienced and established players while in such a challenging situation at Pride Park, it does seem as though young attacker could be a really useful player for Spurs in the future.

For Ebiowei himself, Spurs, unlike a number of those other clubs linked, are not a side that should really have any chance of being threatened by relegation any time soon – all but guaranteeing him a shot at the top-flight with a move to North London – and should be expected to compete for trophies going forward.

Combine that with the calibre of player and manager he would be learning off there, and this could certainly be a good move for the teenager as well.