Derby County have thrown their full support behind head coach Paul Warne in a bid to relieve the growing pressure on him.

Derbyshire Live reported yesterday that Warne had the full backing of senior figures at Pride Park and their "total belief" that he is the right coach for the job.

It is understood that the club have no plans to pull the plug on his project and that the former Rotherham United boss will have money to spend in the January transfer window should he need it.

That news comes amid growing pressure on Warne from the fan base and after he made his frustrations clear in an interview following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Stevenage.

The 50-year-old has an excellent record in League One, having won promotion in all of his three full seasons in the division, but the 2023/24 campaign has not started as well as many will have hoped.

A run of two wins in their last five has left the Rams in ninth place - five points back from sixth and eight behind second-placed Oxford United but with two games in hand over many of the teams above them.

Record at Derby County Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Paul Warne 62 28 15 19 45%

The performances, as well as the results, have been concerning for supporters but it seems any that are hoping for a change in the dugout are set to be disappointed given the East Midlands club's current stance.

Paul Warne losing favour amongst the fans despite club backing

FLW's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward has reflected on the latest news concerning Warne's future.

"I’ve been a Paul Warne fan from the start but it’s become harder and harder to advocate for him of late," he said. "Results have been inconsistent at best and we have dropped multiple points against the so-called 'lesser' teams in this league.

"More worryingly for me is that most of our players have looked weak physically and mentally. The lack of fight and desire to dig in has really upset me and the majority of our fanbase.

"I don’t think we can afford to relieve him of his duties and therefore have to back him. Perhaps not the right call but given our financial restraints probably sensible for now."

Upcoming League One fixtures

The Rams are back in League One action tonight as they host Northampton Town at Pride Park and then face Wolves U23s in the EFL Trophy next Wednesday.

They'll have to wait until the 11th of November for their next league game, a home tie against promotion rivals Barnsley while you'd expect their game against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium a week later will be postponed as it's during the international break.