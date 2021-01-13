Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Given Lee Johnson something to think about’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 27-year-old’s display vs Port Vale

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sunderland picked up a much-needed victory as Lee Johnson’s men safely secured their passage into the last eight of the EFL Trophy at the expense of Port Vale on Tuesday evening.

The Stadium of Light outfit have struggled since returning from their break, drawing against both Northampton Town and Hull City.

However, the Black Cats’ attention moved away from their League One promotion battle as they moved one step closer to a third trip to Wembley in three seasons – one of which was a defeat to Portsmouth in the final of this competition two seasons back.

But on this occasion, it was unfamiliar face that set Sunderland on their way to the quarter-finals when former Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien tucked the hosts into an early advantage – just his second goal since making the move from The Den, with the other also coming in the EFL Trophy.

It was his namesake Aiden McGeady that confirmed Sunderland’s place in the next round from the penalty spot, but the Stadium of Light faithful have been focussing on O’Brien’s performance against the Vale – with many calling for Johnson to start in the league at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Here’s how they reacted to O’Brien’s display on Twitter:


