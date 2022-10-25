“Given how condensed the Championship is” – Are Middlesbrough serious play-off contenders under Michael Carrick? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough finally appointed Chris Wilder’s permanent successor yesterday afternoon, with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick confirmed as the club’s new head coach.

The former England midfielder has a tough job on his hands, though, with the club having had an underwhelming start to the season.

Currently, Boro sit 21st in the Championship standings – far lower than many expected them to be before a ball was kicked in anger this season.

With that in mind, and Carrick now at the helm, three of our FLW writers were asked if Boro could now be considered serious playoff contenders once again with their new boss now in place.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I certainly think that Middlesbrough can still be considered contenders for the play-offs.

Given how badly they started this season, it is easy to forget that they only just missed out last campaign, and although they have lost Marcus Tavernier, for example, there have been additions elsewhere.

Given how condensed the Championship is at present, despite their lowly position, Boro are only nine points off the current top six. Carrick and that squad are more than capable of putting a run together to close that deficit.

I think providing Carrick can ensure that gap does not grow any larger prior to the World Cup break, he can have a mini pre-season of sorts, and potentially really get Boro climbing up the table from December onwards.

Declan Harte

Carrick is a really exciting appointment but he is one that brings a lot of uncertainty.

His CV currently only has three first team games to his name as a manager, but he did display a strong tactical brain in that period.

He took over a Manchester United side that was stuck in a terrible run of form and he got the team back to playing the basics well, keeping things tight at the back and focusing on utilising the squad’s strengths.

If he can replicate these ideas quickly at Middlesbrough then he will certainly lift the team out of the relegation scrap it finds itself in at the minute, as this squad should be aiming for higher.

However, a promotion push would still be an outside chance even in the best of circumstances.

Forest showed last season that a poor start doesn’t destroy a campaign, but this Boro side probably doesn’t have the tools it needs to compete at the top of a very competitive field this year given where they are right now.

Ben Wignall

I really think it is too early to say on this one.

Boro have moved away from the previous two appointments of experience and Steve Gibson has gone down a route he knows well – an inexperienced coach with potential, much like Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren were.

There’s no guarantee that Carrick is going to be a great head coach just because he was a great player in his prime, but the fact he has been a first-team coach at Manchester United for a couple of years means he’s been learning from some of the best, much like Kieran McKenna was and he’s currently doing good things at Ipswich.

I do think it is a risk not having someone with a lot of experience alongside him – his new assistant Jonathan Woodgate was a massive bust as manager for Boro a few years ago and it’s a bit of a step down from the rumoured Mike Phelan or Rene Meulensteen, but if the talented Boro squad buy into Carrick’s methods then they could climb the table very easily.