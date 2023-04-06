This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Wilder has had a mixed start to life as Watford manager since being appointed in March.

Should Wilder stay with Watford beyond this season?

The 55-year old has overseen two defeats, one draw and one loss in his four games in charge, leaving the Hornets 11th in the Championship table.

A defeat to Luton Town last weekend caused the veteran coach to discuss a cultural reset being needed at the club.

The loss to Watford’s biggest rivals highlighted how disappointing a campaign it has been at Vicarage Road, with the defeat coming at the hands of former manager Rob Edwards.

Edwards was the first to take charge of the club this season, followed by Slaven Bilic who was then replaced by Wilder.

FLW’s Watford fan pundit James Beattie believes that these comments are exactly what was needed at the club.

This Hornets supporter has all but given up on the team’s promotion push, but would like to see Wilder remain with Watford going into next season.

“I think Chris Wilder has won over a lot of fans with the comments that he gave at the end of the match against Luton,” Beattie told Football League World.

“So, whether we get promoted or not — and promotion is now highly, highly unlikely, I think we can put that out of our minds and assume we’re going to be in the Championship again next season — I think Wilder should be kept on.

“He’s said a few things, ruffled a few feathers and given a few home truths and the fans have definitely responded to that.

“So I don’t see any harm in keeping him, I think it’d be a good thing.”

Watford now find themselves six points adrift of the play-off places with seven games to go in the campaign.

Can Wilder be a success at Watford?

Wilder’s managerial CV will always have a huge positive marker on it due to the success he achieved at Sheffield United.

If Watford can back Wilder in the summer then perhaps he can rediscover what made his time with the Blades so fruitful.

But it is impossible to trust the Watford hierarchy with any manager given how quick they are to make changes after the first sign of a blip in form.

While Wilder may deserve more time with the club, there are no guarantees he will be given the time to turn things around.