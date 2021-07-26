‘Give us the title now’ – Many Swindon fans react to exciting transfer announcement

These are exciting times to be a Swindon Town fan right now – which seems strange to say considering they were relegated to League Two only two months ago.

A season of turmoil ended with the Robins not gaining enough points to stay in League One, and John McGreal was initially appointed as the man to try and turn things around in the 2021-22 season.

McGreal surprisingly resigned though last month due to the legal proceedings surrounding the club’s sale, with then-owner Lee Power facing FA charges due to the nature of his funding of the club.

The power has now been transferred over to Australian former minority shareholder Clem Morfuni, whose first actions were to appoint former Bristol Rovers man Ben Garner as head coach and Ben Chorley as the new director of football.

And the first signing of the new era has been announced – and a former fan favourite is returning to the County Ground.

The Robins plucked midfielder Ben Gladwin from non-league side Marlow in 2013 as a 21-year-old, having spent time at several clubs at that level and ended up becoming a key figure in Swindon’s run to the League One play-off final in 2015.

Gladwin scored 11 times in all competitions that season before moving on to QPR – his career hasn’t quite gone to plan though since after moving to Blackburn Rovers and then MK Dons but he’s had two separate loan spells back at Swindon when he was still contracted to the Hoops.

He’s now a permanent Robin once again though and fans are delighted that he’s made the move back to the County Ground.

DONT DO THIS TO ME https://t.co/Fm2JCRzhK5 — Connor Mountford (@Mountford_14) July 26, 2021

Genuinely think this is a class signing for L2… #STFC https://t.co/C8axTeryfW — Joe Vincent 🔰 (@vinny5_J) July 26, 2021

Give us the title now. 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/nBNlnQvX8t — Kieran Stutes (@Stutesyyy) July 26, 2021

Not a huge fan of ex-players returning but under the circumstances this is a superb signing for L2 #STFC 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/0myTp4vluh — Will Cullinane (@SwindonCull97) July 26, 2021

Welcome home Gladwin 🙌 https://t.co/zetTJuOCpk — Swindon Town Shirts (@swindonshirts) July 26, 2021

It’s actually coming home I can’t believe it https://t.co/mxuUe2o7Dv — Alex Carter (@AlexCarter145) July 26, 2021

Honestly like this is a cracking signing👍 https://t.co/awqzKAgQWs — Connor Carpenter (@ConnorCarpente6) July 26, 2021