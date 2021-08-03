‘Give us the title’, ‘Incredible work’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as another new signing announced

Sheffield Wednesday’s busy summer has continued as they announced the arrival of George Byers from Swansea City this evening.

It’s no secret that the midfielder has been on the radar of the Owls, with Darren Moore keen to bring in more quality in the middle of the park during the window and his arrival was confirmed by Wednesday.

Byers has joined the Yorkshire outfit on a permanent basis and he will go straight into Moore’s thoughts for the weekend League One opener against Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

Given the 25-year-old’s pedigree, with Byers having played 65 times for Swansea over the years as well as having a loan with Portsmouth in the previous campaign, it’s no surprise to see the Wednesday support are very pleased with the latest business the club have done.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the fans on Twitter…

Incredible work Wednesday……. One of the best windows we’ve ever had this. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) August 3, 2021

100 point season incoming btw — Josh🦉 (@Joshww42) August 3, 2021

Just give us the title now — Jake (@Jakedean37) August 3, 2021

What a signing — CHANSIRI OUT (@RileyRo81239241) August 3, 2021

First time I'm looking forward to a season in a long time. And most exciting transfer window. UTFO x — WAWAW (@Wawaw63183793) August 3, 2021

Reyt signing. Well chuffed at that 🔥 https://t.co/JZUbSiCEr0 — Jake Brown (@_Jakeo93) August 3, 2021

Another good signing in this league https://t.co/NPeXkWhaeq — JW🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackWarbs) August 3, 2021