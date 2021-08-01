‘Give us the cup’, ‘It’s beautiful’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as team announcement emerges

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s starting line up for their first game of the season against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore has decided to go with Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, with the defence in front of the keeper being made up of Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt.

Meanwhile the midfield and attack is made up of Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing, Andre Green, Olamide Shodipo and Callum Paterson.

The match is the second Carabao Cup tie this weekend after Bournemouth defeated MK Dons 5-0 yesterday at the Vitality Stadium.

Naturally the news of the club’s line up didn’t take long to reach the Sheffield Wednesday faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Start Luongo ahead of Adeniran and that’s a reyt lineup — Billy🦉 (@Billy_Glover8) August 1, 2021

On the face of it I like that side. We need a left back though. — J (@the_geeker) August 1, 2021

That team in league one ahahahah — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) August 1, 2021

Good team, lets win 💙 — MyMateMarmite (@MarmiteOwl1867) August 1, 2021

Probably strongest line up we have at minute can’t argue with that — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) August 1, 2021

how is this a league one side — kyle (@kyIesw) August 1, 2021

Great team. UTO — James (@jamesaa_96) August 1, 2021

COME ON THEN — Ramblers Anonymous (@RamblersAnonym1) August 1, 2021

Got a better squad now than last season 😂 up the owls 🦉 https://t.co/qHkkYx9HDn — Luke Caster (@LukeCaster) August 1, 2021

That Wednesday side is head and shoulders above last seasons. Get behind the boys and enjoy being back to the old lady today. #WAWAW #SWFC https://t.co/s5pfDGQ9Vr — Matthew 🦉 (@matt_h4) August 1, 2021

No matter the result today let’s enjoy ourselves and get behind these lads and DM #swfc https://t.co/qcvK5eF1Rp — swfc news🦉 (@swfc_news97) August 1, 2021

Give us the cup https://t.co/Lj1LOzzKYq — Lewis (@Hagarr94) August 1, 2021

oh my god its beautiful https://t.co/OMysWDhl5o — . (@oh1867) August 1, 2021