Huddersfield Town

‘Give us the cup’, ‘It’s beautiful’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as team announcement emerges

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s starting line up for their first game of the season against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough. 

Darren Moore has decided to go with Burnley loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, with the defence in front of the keeper being made up of Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt.

Meanwhile the midfield and attack is made up of Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing, Andre Green, Olamide Shodipo and Callum Paterson.

The match is the second Carabao Cup tie this weekend after Bournemouth defeated MK Dons 5-0 yesterday at the Vitality Stadium.

Naturally the news of the club’s line up didn’t take long to reach the Sheffield Wednesday faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


