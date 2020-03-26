‘Give us answers’, ‘Don’t let us down’ – These Charlton fans are starting to lose patience with key figure following latest update

Loads of Charlton fans have reacted to Tahnoon Nimer’s latest social media update.

Nimer and the club’s now-former chairman Matt Southall clashed publicly in an online spat a couple of weeks ago now, where the former accused Southall of misspending the club’s funds.

Southall bit back, however, blaming any issues on Nimer’s failure to provide his promised funds after East Street Investments bought the club from Roland Duchatelet in early January.

Nimer has been determined to keep the fans on his side throughout the lockdown and it has been working, although Southall’s spats with popular club figures certainly has not helped his own case.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to make another defiant statement, sharing a shot of a packed out Valley along with the caption: ‘These are the owners of Charlton!’

It may well be in response to Southall recently changing his Twitter biography so that it says he is an owner of Addicks, something which the Syrian businessman was never likely to take kindly to.

But whilst many Charlton fans are still on his side plenty are becoming sceptical…

addickted1905 What are doing with our club?!? Give us answers

tonybotting I do hope you are true to your statements. 🙏🏻

johnybines44 Please dont let us down! 🙏

crimp_it We all want to know one answer …. When will you put money into the club, what date ?

n31l1988 @ttnimer your doing a fantastic job sorting the club out I hope it goes back to normal very soon and get Charlton back to the premiership very soon

leeallen44 We need info now

harry_evo23 So @ttnimer what exactly is going on 🔴⚪