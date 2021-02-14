Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Give this man more games and a nice juicy new contract’ – Many Millwall fans react to one man’s display against Reading

Published

4 mins ago

on

Millwall fans have been pleading with Gary Rowett to give further chances to Matt Smith following his impact off the bench in their victory over Reading on Saturday.

The former Leeds United and QPR frontman has been restricted to just five Championship starts this season – with the most recent of those coming more than two months ago against Derby.

Prior to the game at the Madejski Stadium, Smith had been on the pitch for just 11 minutes combined in the Lions’ previous five league outings, although with Millwall trailing the Royals yesterday, he was introduced by Rowett for the final 27 minutes.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Millwall players ever score a goal at the New Den?

1 of 18

James Meredith

And less than 15 minutes remaining in Berkshire, the big striker latched onto Tom Bradshaw’s through pass before confidently firing home into the top-corner for his third Championship goal of the season and fifth in all competitions.

It means that despite playing the fewest minutes, Smith has scored more times than any other of Millwall’s strikers, and with Kenneth Zohore picking up a knock against Reading, might be in the frame of a rare start when Rowett’s team host Birmingham City at The Den on Tuesday evening.

Here’s how The Den faithful reacted to Smith’s performance on Saturday:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Give this man more games and a nice juicy new contract’ – Many Millwall fans react to one man’s display against Reading

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: