‘Give this man a chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans urge Hughton to make selection call in wake of player blow

Scott McKenna is set to be unavailable for Nottingham Forest once again this afternoon, as the Reds prepare to take on Brentford at the City Ground.

The defender picked up an ankle injury before the clash with Reading last week, and hobbled off at half-time after feeling a pain in his foot.

The Scotland international missed the midweek clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road, and he now looks set to miss today’s clash with Brentford.

This means that Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo are likely to keep their place in the side, with the pair starting against Norwich and playing together for large parts of last season.

McKenna has been a standout performer for the Reds since joining from Aberdeen in the summer, and his injury is undoubtedly a frustrating blow for Chris Hughton and his side.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to McKenna’s unavailability, as Forest desperately look to return to winning ways this afternoon…

Doesn't matter we going to lose lol 😆 — Darren P (@DarrenP42093616) December 11, 2020

Let's play a game, which one of our defenders will make a mistake that leads to a goal tomorrow. I think its Worralls turn — Joe ⚫ (@NFFCJoe) December 11, 2020

and the majority of the first team?

They've all been missing since March 😬 🔴🔴⚪🔴 #NFFC — FOReST2273 (@coupe_greg) December 11, 2020

Give Mbe Soh a game — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) December 11, 2020

When our players get injured it’s always said they’ll be back in a certain time but in reality it’s weeks later. I honestly believe it’s because the training ground is so small we haven’t got the proper facilities like most clubs have now to get players back asap. #nffc — Lee (@TrickyLMC) December 11, 2020

So will Figueiredo despite playing 90 minutes — Mike (@msmcglau) December 11, 2020

Not the only one. Most of the team have gone missing lately. — Mark Elias (@elias_mark) December 11, 2020

Since McKenna looks unlikely to play tomorrow can we give this man a chance please I beg 🙏 he’s been shafted so much I know he’s young but come on #NFFC pic.twitter.com/XLrhv8vvs1 — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) December 11, 2020