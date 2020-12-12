Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Give this man a chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans urge Hughton to make selection call in wake of player blow

Published

3 mins ago

on

Scott McKenna is set to be unavailable for Nottingham Forest once again this afternoon, as the Reds prepare to take on Brentford at the City Ground.

The defender picked up an ankle injury before the clash with Reading last week, and hobbled off at half-time after feeling a pain in his foot.

The Scotland international missed the midweek clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road, and he now looks set to miss today’s clash with Brentford.

This means that Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo are likely to keep their place in the side, with the pair starting against Norwich and playing together for large parts of last season.

McKenna has been a standout performer for the Reds since joining from Aberdeen in the summer, and his injury is undoubtedly a frustrating blow for Chris Hughton and his side.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to McKenna’s unavailability, as Forest desperately look to return to winning ways this afternoon…


