West Brom prepare for short trip to St. Andrew’s

The first game of the Championship this weekend promises to be an exciting one, as Albion make the short trip to St. Andrew’s to take on Birmingham.

Whilst it’s not the fiercest rivalry for either club, the local aspect, and the fact it’s a night game, could add a bit of edge to the fixture. More importantly though, both teams will be desperate for the points to climb the table.

After a positive start, Blues had dipped off in recent weeks, but they were right back on track in the week, as they thrashed Huddersfield 4-1 to leave them in the top half of the Championship.

Meanwhile, the Baggies are on the back of a crucial midweek win as well, as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday by a single goal to move into the play-off places.

The victory, which came after a thumping win at Preston, means Carlos Corberan’s side are unbeaten in five, so they will be confident of extending that run against Blues.

What has David Prutton said about this game?

The Baggies are in better form over the past few weeks, but home advantage and the fact John Eustace’s men won emphatically last time out means it’s a difficult fixture to call.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes this game will be decided by a single goal, as he went for Albion to pick up all three points in his regular prediction column.

“That was a statement win for Birmingham against Huddersfield in midweek. Scoring goals had been a bit of an issue, and that should give them some real confidence heading into Friday night.

“West Brom are in good nick, too. They have won their last two and are unbeaten in five, storming into the top six in the process. I think they could win again here. 1-2.”

Birmingham & West Brom team news

With both sides having played on Tuesday night, Corberan and Eustace could consider rotating in order to keep their team fresh. However, with the international break after the game, they won’t be saving their players for another league game.

Pleasingly for both, there were no fresh injury worries from their respective wins in the week, but Jordan James and Scott Hogan could be pushing to start.

For the visitors, Grady Diangana and Jayson Molumby are two options if Corberan wants to freshen things up, but he will be wary of losing momentum.

How important is this Birmingham vs West Brom game?

As mentioned, with the international break coming up, both sides will be desperate to go into it on a high, and it’s a key clash for both as they will have similar ambitions of reaching the play-offs.

So, it’s a big game for several reasons, and many will expect it to be a close encounter between the West Midlands duo.