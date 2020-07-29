‘Give the man time’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as managerial appointment edges closer

Birmingham City are reportedly edging closer to naming Aitor Karanka as their new boss, as per BBC Sport.

Blues remain on the lookout for a new boss following the recent departure of Pep Clotet, with the Spaniard spending just one year in charge at St. Andrew’s.

After weeks of looking for a new boss, it seems as if the club are edging closer to making an appointment, with Aitor Karanka reportedly set to take charge at St. Andrew’s.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Birmingham City signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Ivan Sunjic Dinamo Zagreb Shakhtar Hajduk Split Rapid Vienna

Birmingham’s chief executive Xuandong Ren has reportedly visited Karanka in Spain, as the club look to finalise negotiations with the 46-year-old who is been out of management for over a year-and-a-half.

Karanka has experience of winning promotion from the Championship in the past, guiding Middlesbrough to automatic promotion in 2015/16.

The Spaniard has also spent time in charge of Nottingham Forest, guiding the Reds to within touching distance of the play-offs before his relationship with the board broke down.

After finishing 20th in the Sky Bet Championship this season, Blues will undoubtedly be looking to have a much-improved season in 2020/21, with Karanka looking likely to be in charge.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions…

If it is true about karanka dongs managed to pull a rabbit out the hat with this, I'll applaud him for that at least #bcfc — Tom (@Lutty91) July 29, 2020

so looks like Karanka will get the job despite the deal looking off. What do we think of this? I think it’s another gamble on a manager that i could easily see us sacking in 6 months. But, on the other hand he’s a top manager and with the right investment could be great #bcfc — Missing Person (@TrueBrum) July 29, 2020

IF it happens I am delighted by the prospect of Karanka joining Blues. What concerns me is the inevitable clashes with the current board on decision making but I can only hope that they have give him backing and most importantly let him get on with the job! #BCFC #Karanka #KRO — Daniel Insole (@Dinsole) July 29, 2020

If we can pull of Karanka. Give the man time. #bcfc — Manni (@manniphagura) July 29, 2020

Karanka transformed Middlesbrough from relegation battlers into promotion inside three seasons. He took Forest to within 4 points of the play-offs before leaving. Karanka is a manager of quality. You know literally nothing about the game. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) July 29, 2020

Karanka with freedom and no interference from the board on style or shape is a solid appointment for Blues. This is the appointment that needs the time to build a competitive side. Can’t afford to this again. Stability is crucial now. #bcfc — Conor Keane (@conorkeane21) July 29, 2020

Although I feel we’ve missed a trick going in for Paul Cook I feel Karanka could be a good appointment (if all is true) but he needs backing and upstairs still needs drastically changing, until then I feel we’ll just be watching managers come and go #bcfc #kro — George Robotham (@GeorgeRobotham) July 29, 2020

On a serious note, I'm stoked about Karanka. Happy that the hate, both direct and indirect will stop too. We're all blues fans at the end of the day. #bcfc #kro — Jamie (@jamiebcfc7) July 29, 2020

Nah, not for me.

Won't last the season if we get him. — Stu KRO 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@stuartroberts18) July 29, 2020

If we've finally got Karanka I hope the delay means he's got what he wanted & is in charge of recruitment & the appointment of backroom staff #BCFC — Blue Tone (@BlueTone65) July 29, 2020