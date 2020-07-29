Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Give the man time’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as managerial appointment edges closer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Birmingham City are reportedly edging closer to naming Aitor Karanka as their new boss, as per BBC Sport.

Blues remain on the lookout for a new boss following the recent departure of Pep Clotet, with the Spaniard spending just one year in charge at St. Andrew’s.

After weeks of looking for a new boss, it seems as if the club are edging closer to making an appointment, with Aitor Karanka reportedly set to take charge at St. Andrew’s.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Birmingham City signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15

Ivan Sunjic

Birmingham’s chief executive Xuandong Ren has reportedly visited Karanka in Spain, as the club look to finalise negotiations with the 46-year-old who is been out of management for over a year-and-a-half.

Karanka has experience of winning promotion from the Championship in the past, guiding Middlesbrough to automatic promotion in 2015/16.

The Spaniard has also spent time in charge of Nottingham Forest, guiding the Reds to within touching distance of the play-offs before his relationship with the board broke down.

After finishing 20th in the Sky Bet Championship this season, Blues will undoubtedly be looking to have a much-improved season in 2020/21, with Karanka looking likely to be in charge.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Give the man time’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as managerial appointment edges closer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: