‘Give the lad a chance’, ‘What a signing’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as deal for Stoke City player finalised

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Sam Surridge from Stoke City for a fee of around £2.2m.

The striker only joined the Potters in the summer from Bournemouth but he struggled to make a positive impact for Michael O’Neill’s side, scoring just two goals in 20 games.

Therefore, they were ready to sanction a move for the player this month and Forest announced the signing of Surridge just before the 11pm deadline.

Given his underwhelming goal record, it’s fair to say the decision to sign the 23-year-old divided opinion among the Reds fan base. However, Surridge has worked with Steve Cooper in the past at Swansea, so he is clearly a player the Forest boss rates.

Plus, bringing in attacking reinforcements had been the priority for the East Midlands outfit leading up to the deadline.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from the support on Twitter…

