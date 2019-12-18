‘Give the fans what they want’ – These Bristol Rovers fans react to club legend’s tweet about vacancy

Bristol Rovers fans have slowly been feeling a slight disconnect between the club and fans, and now they will be watching social media with bated breath over the next few days as they await a new managerial appointment.

Former boss Graham Coughlan chose to depart the club on Monday so that he could be closer to his family home in Sheffield, and he was revealed as the new Mansfield Town boss on Tuesday.

One man who Rovers fans have been crying out for to be in contention for the role is club legend Ian Holloway, who had three spells as a player during the 1980’s and 1990’s.

The 56-year-old also kicked off his career in management while with Rovers, spending five years at the helm from 1996-2001 before going on to bigger and better things as he stepped into the hotseat at clubs such as QPR, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Blackpool, guiding the latter to the Premier League.

Test your knowledge of Bristol Rovers with this quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 What was the score between Walsall and Bristol Rovers at the Bescot Stadium on Boxing Day 2018? 0-3 1-3 2-3 3-3

The Bristol native has been out of work since leaving QPR in May 2018, and he has recently been working in the media as a pundit, awaiting the right job.

Here, we take a look at the best reaction from Bristol Rovers supporters following a tweet from Ian Holloway regarding the current vacancy at The Memorial Stadium…

come home Ollie x — Billy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Billy_BRFC) December 17, 2019

You know what to do @waelalqadi — Josh Gardiner (@joshgardna) December 17, 2019

@waelalqadi do it. Pick up the phone get him onboard. The crowds have been dropping over the last few months what a great way to get a sell out each week. Give the fans what they want — Matthew Belgium (@_mbelgium) December 17, 2019

come home mate, everyone’s behind you. — Elliot (@elliotbrfc) December 17, 2019

Ollie, I totally get your rationale about staying out of it & letting them contact you. But please… grab it by the balls…!! Phone them. Tell them. Yell at them!! That job is made for you!! Come home Ollie & march into a sell out every week! #utg — Gadge (@gadgetweetin) December 17, 2019

@Official_BRFC If you look anywhere else then it really is embarrassing to a ridiculous level. @IanOllie7 is literally the ONLY runner in a one horse race! — Tim O'Loughlin (@TimO_Loughlin) December 17, 2019

If you want to be considered for it, apply for the job. As well liked as you might be in some areas, that doesn’t make you ‘better’ than everyone else, and shows an unhealthy level of arrogance to think the club has to come begging to you. #UTG — Rob (@Rob_B29) December 18, 2019