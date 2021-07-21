‘Give that boy a chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 31-year-old’s display vs Northampton

Nottingham Forest made it three wins from three in pre-season last night, defeating Northampton Town 2-0 at Sixfields.

A strong Forest side took to the field for the first half, including the likes of Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Lewis Grabban, but it took until the second half for the Reds to really get into their groove.

Lyle Taylor, who replaced Grabban at half-time, netted with his first touch early into the second half, capitalising from a goalkeeping mistake and sliding the ball into an empty net.

Cafu doubled Forest’s lead soon after, rifling a powerful low effort into the bottom corner from 20 yards after receiving the ball from Alex Mighten.

The game finished, with plenty of food for thought for Chris Hughton.

Taylor is a player who has endured a tough time on Trentside since arriving from Charlton Athletic last summer.

The striker was their third-choice centre-forward by the time last season finished, and he has been strongly linked with a move away from the City Ground.

But Taylor, who has been on international duty with Montserrat, will hope that last night’s goal can prove to be a springboard and help push him back into contention.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have had to say about him…

More evidence tonight albeit in a lacklustre game that Carvalho is by far and away our best player. Absolute travesty he’s been out on loan. Taylor better than Grabban too #NFFC — Kieran Gaughan (@KieranGaughan) July 20, 2021

I thought Taylor was leaving? He and Grabban are not good enough. Both are past it. #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) July 20, 2021

Get in Lyle Taylor deserves a fair chance this season. #NFFC — Paul Walford 🍋🍋 (@PaulWalford9) July 20, 2021

Give that boy a chance , please — tony wood (@antonybones) July 20, 2021

That’s why he would start for us — LittleTyla (@LittleTyla12) July 20, 2021

LYLE TAYLOR BABYYYY — Kervick (@jakekervick) July 20, 2021

That man Lyle Taylor 👊 https://t.co/dRdttZDyJU — Darren J D (@Dazzler1865) July 20, 2021