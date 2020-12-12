Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Give QPR the points’ – These Reading fans react to XI v R’s

Published

8 mins ago

on

Reading take on Queens Park Rangers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the Royals make the short trip along the M4 into west London and to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Royals have had a good season so far, even if their scintillating early form has tailed off a little bit.

Of course, it was always going to be a tall order to keep that up and run away with the league and now they’ve got to dig in and stick with things as the promotion race certainly looks tight at the moment.

To help achieve that, then, they need to bounce back quickly from results like the loss to Birmingham in the week and that will be their challenge this afternoon against a QPR side that has shown it can play really attractive football but not always convert that into points.

Here, then, is the Royals’ line-up and the reaction from their supporters to it:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Give QPR the points’ – These Reading fans react to XI v R’s

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: