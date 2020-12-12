‘Give QPR the points’ – These Reading fans react to XI v R’s

Reading take on Queens Park Rangers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as the Royals make the short trip along the M4 into west London and to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Royals have had a good season so far, even if their scintillating early form has tailed off a little bit.

Of course, it was always going to be a tall order to keep that up and run away with the league and now they’ve got to dig in and stick with things as the promotion race certainly looks tight at the moment.

To help achieve that, then, they need to bounce back quickly from results like the loss to Birmingham in the week and that will be their challenge this afternoon against a QPR side that has shown it can play really attractive football but not always convert that into points.

Here, then, is the Royals’ line-up and the reaction from their supporters to it:

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 4️⃣ changes to our starting XI for this afternoon's visit to QPR. 📺 Watch the game live on iFollow: https://t.co/gBudv4N8pz #QPRREA pic.twitter.com/MP7TE6kTg1 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 12, 2020

I’m surprised he’s left Olise out and kept Ovie in. Ovie was shocking the other night. — Joycey (@joyceyroyal) December 12, 2020

Hope I’m wrong but with that line up might as well give qpr the points — Josh lewington (@Josh56024482) December 12, 2020

Christ that’s awful. Well done QPR on the 3 points. — LordCKS (@LordCKS) December 12, 2020

0-0 is the best we can hope for today, but we take a point and move on. Still a long season and a playoff place is a marathon not a sprint – but we do need Puscus back soon too — #LKsAwayDays (@away_ks) December 12, 2020

We've lost every time Aluko starts 🤦 — Alistair (@ShadowMeerCat) December 12, 2020

Understandable dropping olise for aluko i think — Will Sumner (@willsumner09) December 12, 2020

Olise not playing as well, do we want to lose😂 — Saul (@Saul1871) December 12, 2020