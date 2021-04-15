Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Give me strength’, ‘This could come back and bite you’ – These Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney’s comments on relegation battle

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has reiterated his confidence that his team will not be relegated, despite their lowly position in the league.

A run of one win in ten games has seen the Rams drop down the Championship, and they are now just four points clear of the bottom three.

The situation is complicated by 22nd placed Rotherham, who have three games in hand on Derby, one of which is a huge fixture against fellow strugglers Coventry City tomorrow night.

Most Derby fans will have a keen interest on that game, and they know that another win for the Millers will really ramp up the pressure ahead of Friday night’s game at Blackburn.

Yet, speaking to BBC Derbyshire, Rooney issues a bullish message, stating he wasn’t worried about relegation.

We’ll be fine – I believe 100% we’ll stay in this division.”

Whilst some fans loved his optimism, it’s fair to say others didn’t share his confidence. Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…


Article title: ‘Give me strength’, ‘This could come back and bite you’ – These Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney’s comments on relegation battle

