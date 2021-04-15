Derby County
‘Give me strength’, ‘This could come back and bite you’ – These Derby County fans react to Wayne Rooney’s comments on relegation battle
Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has reiterated his confidence that his team will not be relegated, despite their lowly position in the league.
A run of one win in ten games has seen the Rams drop down the Championship, and they are now just four points clear of the bottom three.
The situation is complicated by 22nd placed Rotherham, who have three games in hand on Derby, one of which is a huge fixture against fellow strugglers Coventry City tomorrow night.
Most Derby fans will have a keen interest on that game, and they know that another win for the Millers will really ramp up the pressure ahead of Friday night’s game at Blackburn.
The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?
Yet, speaking to BBC Derbyshire, Rooney issues a bullish message, stating he wasn’t worried about relegation.
“We’ll be fine – I believe 100% we’ll stay in this division.”
Whilst some fans loved his optimism, it’s fair to say others didn’t share his confidence. Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…
Bold statement that https://t.co/1gqpOrf1AU
— OGara (@Maxogara_) April 14, 2021
Is it just me but doesn’t seeing an interview like this make you more concerned rather than putting fans at ease 🤦♂️ #dcfc #dcfcofficial https://t.co/JPJVduWjoX
— KESA RAM (@KESA_RAMS) April 14, 2021
Give me strength https://t.co/rlPaIhc5N6
— LG (@lucegiles) April 14, 2021
Positivity or delusional 🤔🤣 https://t.co/2RJGRLa5tq
— Stacy ⚽️🐶 (@StacyD_83) April 14, 2021
Can't wait for this to get played back to us when we go down 🙃 https://t.co/8PTGNhTnZU
— Tom McCoy (@tommccoy87) April 14, 2021
Well this could come back and bite you.
— Dan (@Dan_Walls_) April 14, 2021
He will be held to that statement come end of season . Most managers with one win in ten and teetering on the brink would have been dismissed by now . A huge five games for him and the club .
— sp castle (@fearsatanremix) April 14, 2021