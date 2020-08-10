‘Give me strength,’ ‘Much more positive!’ – These Bristol City fans are torn over arrivals report

Bristol City are closing in on two new coaching appointments as Keith Downing and Paul Simpson look set to join the club under Dean Holden.

The Robins have taken their time to get a new managerial structure in place since the removal of Lee Johnson towards the end of last season, but it looks as though they are getting there now.

Dean Holden is set to be manager, and it looks as though Downing and Simpson will be at the club to help him along.

Gregor MacGregor revealed on Twitter:

Exclusive: #BristolCity are in advanced negotiations to bring in two @England coaches to form Dean Holden's backroom team: Paul Simpson (U19s coach) and Keith Downing (U20s coach). More on @bristolcitylive soon. #YoungLions — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) August 10, 2020

Two coaches that have good experience in the game and obviously know how to develop young players, it’ll be interesting to see how the pair get on this coming season at Ashton Gate.

The news, meanwhile, has left Robins fans saying plenty and it looks as though there is quite a mixed feeling towards the news.

Let’s look at some of what has been said:

Now this much more positive! Fingers crossed we can get them on board – surely smart appointments these, will bring a great blend of experience and proven quality developing young players to help Holden out — Steve Bibbing (@Bibbing90) August 10, 2020

I like the sound of that — JonDolman (@JonnyDolman) August 10, 2020

Is this good I dunno could mean u20 England players on loan — Callum (@bcfcCallum98) August 10, 2020

Lord give me strength, this sounds absolutely dire. Just has ‘failed’ experiment written all over it, with all 3 of them booted out the club come the new year. — Tom Geoffrey (@TomGeoffrey) August 10, 2020

Or we could have not paid them all the wages and used that combined to pay for Hughton… now there’s excitement. — Matt Street (@Streetyx3) August 10, 2020

That's OK but I can't see Holden attracting good new players by his name alone. This is a crucial season for us and the lead up to it so far has been nothing short of shambolic. Would the Bears suffer this….. Me thinks not🤔 — Mike Thomas (@Shireboy1959) August 10, 2020

Jeez this has got disaster written all over it, will be gone by xmas — Nick Owen (@nickowen53) August 10, 2020

I don’t think that’s the exciting news people where hoping for 2 kids coaches coming — SK2787 (@SK27871) August 10, 2020