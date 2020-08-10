Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Give me strength,’ ‘Much more positive!’ – These Bristol City fans are torn over arrivals report

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City are closing in on two new coaching appointments as Keith Downing and Paul Simpson look set to join the club under Dean Holden.

The Robins have taken their time to get a new managerial structure in place since the removal of Lee Johnson towards the end of last season, but it looks as though they are getting there now.

Dean Holden is set to be manager, and it looks as though Downing and Simpson will be at the club to help him along.

Gregor MacGregor revealed on Twitter:

Two coaches that have good experience in the game and obviously know how to develop young players, it’ll be interesting to see how the pair get on this coming season at Ashton Gate.

The news, meanwhile, has left Robins fans saying plenty and it looks as though there is quite a mixed feeling towards the news.

Let’s look at some of what has been said:


