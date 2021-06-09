‘Give me him over Origi’ – EFL chairman urges Liverpool to make move for 33-goal ace

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged Liverpool to make a move for Ivan Toney this summer.

Toney left Peterborough for Brentford last summer, joining the Bees in a deal worth up to £10million after impressing in League One.

It proved to be money well spent, too, with Toney entering the record books and scoring an incredible 31 goals in the regular Championship season.

Toney then made it 33 for the season in all competitions, after scoring in the play-off semi-final second leg against Bournemouth, before netting in the final against Swansea.

Brentford’s chances of keeping Toney have increased after winning promotion to the Premier League, but there is still bound to be interest in the prolific forward.

Peterborough, who just pocketed another £1million following the Bees’ promotion, will be watching Toney’s next move with interest.

MacAnthony, who is also a lifelong Liverpool fan, has urged his beloved Reds to make a move for the 25-year-old this summer.

He said: “I’m a Liverpool fan and I know my players. I’d be delighted if we signed Ivan. Give me him over (Divock) Origi any day of the week.

“Liverpool cross the ball with quality for fun and imagine Ivan getting on the end of those crosses from those full-backs!

“Ivan is only 25 and not yet at the peak of his powers. I can see him scoring 15 goals for Brentford and I can see him playing for England next season.”

The Verdict

MacAnthony will obviously come out and say this. Not only because he’s a Liverpool fan, but he’s also likely to profit from a huge sell-on fee if Toney were to leave for such a club.

Liverpool don’t particularly need him, though. Their front-three is set in stone under Jurgen Klopp, and Toney needs to be playing regularly at his age.

I honestly think he would be best off staying at Brentford, as he is playing under a coach who clearly gets the best out of him, and the group of players is also very talented.